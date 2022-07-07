Chansi Stuckey Gets An Immediate Opportunity To Make A Huge Recruiting Impact

Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey can - and must - make a major impact on the recruiting trail for the Irish

Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey has quickly dispelled doubts over his impact on the recruiting trail despite a lack of experience in that area. He has gotten off to a quick start, but a strong finish in 2023 and a strong class in 2024 are musts for the first-year coach as he looks to repair a very thin depth chart.

So far, Stuckey is off to a strong start, having landed a pair of talented 2023 receivers in Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point standout Braylon James and Folsom (Calif.) High School star Rico Flores. He also landed a commitment from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South playmaker Cam Williams, one of the top wideouts in the 2024 class.

Yes, this is a strong start, but for Stuckey to achieve the needed level of success this has to just be the start.

WORK TO BE DONE IN 2023

James is not the only Lone Star pass catcher who Stuckey is attracting potentially to South Bend. Austin (Texas) West Lake standout Jaden Greathouse is near the top of the board for the Irish and the 6-2, 210-pounder reciprocates that interest. Greathouse announced he's making a decision on July 15th, and he'll choose between the Irish, Texas, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Notre Dame is in strong position here, and now it's about closing. Greathouse is a dominant playmaker with the talent to make an immediate impact, something Stuckey need sin this class.

Notre Dame is also making a hard push for Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne and Nichols star Ronan Hanafin. Hanafin is one of the best two-way players in the country, and you can see that in his recruitment. Notre Dame and Clemson want him at wide receiver and Alabama likes him as a linebacker.

Stuckey will need to play an important role in closing on Hanafin.

A class of James, Flores, Hanafin and Greathouse is the kind of deep and incredibly talented class the Irish want and need to quickly get the depth chart back on track.

2024 NEEDS TO BE JUST AS GOOD

Stuckey cannot afford to do well in 2023 but not match that level of success with the 2024 class. Success in both years is what is needed for Notre Dame to quickly heal its receiver depth chart, but also in order to add the playmaking talent needed for the offense to become the elite unit it needs to be.

The top of the board is loaded, and a name Irish fans need to know is St. Louis (Mo.) University star Ryan Wingo, who currently sits as the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 wide receiver in the class according to the On3 consensus ranking. The 6-2, 195-pound pass catcher brings an explosive style to become a multi level threat early on. He has every tool to become one of the elite wide receivers on the college level.

Stuckey and Notre Dame will need to come from behind with Wingo, but a recent June visit helped the Irish out a great deal.

Stuckey could will also look to dip back into the state of Texas in hopes of his ties there paying off in a big way. The key target in 2024 is Temple (Texas) Lake Belton standout Micah Hudson. The 6-0, 185-pound playmaker brings a lot of similar characteristics to the table as former Ohio State star Garrett Wilson; the kid is special.

It’ll be a tough pull out of the state of Texas but that didn’t stop Stuckey from attracting both James and Greathouse this cycle.

Being a legacy for a school is also a good starting point when developing relationships. Now being a double legacy, that’s a really good sign. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic pass catcher Emmett Mosley comes from a Notre Dame family, with both of his parents being standout athletes for the university.

The 6-0, 175-pound athlete is also a big time football player, ranking as the No. 120 overall player and No. 19 athlete in the class according to 247Sports. Mosley is the type of all-around athlete who could also potentially fit in at defensive back as well. He could ultimately be the slot option for the Irish in 2024 with massive upside coming off an injury plagued sophomore campaign.

The Irish Breakdown staff has continued to reiterate that the staff must consistently identify in state talent and put a fence around Indiana for players that they want. New Haven (Ind.) standout Mylan Graham is a player who was offered recently after a dynamic showing at the Irish Invasion a couple of weekends ago.

The 6-1, 170-pound playmaker brings a high level of speed to win both vertically or after the catch. He could be another interesting big play threat who is not yet ranked appropriately on major recruiting platforms but should be due for a massive rise throughout the process.

Perhaps one of the most interesting players on the board is Tampa Bay (Fla.) Carrollwood Day wide receiver Bredell Richardson. The 6-1, 180-pound wide receiver brings an alpha mentality to the field that is needed at the wide receiver position. He excels with the football in the air and has a knack for making big plays. Florida is a state that Notre Dame needs to have big wins on the recruiting trail and Richardson would be a massive hit if they were able to get into the conversation. Richardson ranks as the No. 43 overall player and No. 9 wide receiver in the 2024 class.

The rest of the board is littered with talented pass catchers, each boasting some form of dynamic traits. Philadelphia (Penn.) Roman Catholic standout Tyseer Denmark is a premier slot option that the Notre Dame staff is keeping close tabs on and would like to get on campus. There are also talented players like St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers athlete Jeremiah McClellan, Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan star Ryan Pellum, Gray (Ga.) Jones County standout Zion Ragins and Long Beach (Calif.) Poly standout Jason Robinson.

So far Stuckey has put together a large 2024 board which speaks volumes to the quality of pass catchers in the cycle. With so many dynamic weapons already being targeted by the staff, Stuckey has the opportunity to boast his full level of impact in the next cycle.

