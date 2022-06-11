Elijah Paige Explains Decision To Commit To Notre Dame

Elijah Paige joined the Irish Breakdown show to explain his decision to commit to Notre Dame, Harry Hiestand and more

Notre Dame picked up its third public commitment of the week yesterday when Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle offensive tackle Elijah Paige pledged to the Irish.

Shortly after making his commitment known, Paige joined the Irish Breakdown show to discuss his commitment, his relationship with Harry Hiestand, playing for head coach Marcus Freeman, what he learned about Notre Dame from another former Pinnacle star (Tosh Baker) and we talk about his game.

Here are few comments from Paige from the interview:

On Changing His Plans To Take Visits

".... I was pretty set on taking all my official visits and making a decision after that. But after getting on campus and just being around Coach (Marcus) Freeman and Coach (Harry) Hiestand, everybody, I knew it was the right place and there's no reason to drag something out and take all my visits if I know where I'm going to go."

On Harry Hiestand Being A Factor In His Decision

"You see the guys that he's produced, you see the history of him coaching, especially at Notre Dame. Guys like Quenton Nelson, Zack Martin, Liam Eichenberg .... Ronnie Stanley. It's crazy what he can do and what he's capable of. He played a big role in my recruitment, and on my visit sitting down talking ball with him .... it's crazy, the terminology that he uses, he's a super knowledgeable coach. There's a reason he's the best offensive line coach in the country."

Relationship With Marcus Freeman

"We have a really good relationship. We talk probably once a week, if not more than that .... Getting on campus, it made our relationship even stronger .... I can't wait to play for Coach Freeman. His style of coaching is great. He always has great energy, you can tell just by talking to current players how much they like Coach Freeman."

There was much more, give it a listen!

PAIGE CONTENT

Elijah Paige Commits To Notre Dame

Class Impact: OL Elijah Paige Commits To Notre Dame

Commit Profile: OL Elijah Paige

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter