Class Impact: OL Elijah Paige Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle offensive tackle Elijah Paige, giving the Irish a second offensive line pickup this week and third overall commitment.

Let's take a look at how Paige's commitment impacts the Notre Dame 2023 recruiting class and the Irish depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Paige is the 15th player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class, he's the seventh offensive player and the fourth offensive lineman. He joins a line class that already has tackle Sullivan Absher and interior blockers Sam Pendleton and Joe Otting.

Coming into the 2023 class the Irish were looking depth and talent in the class, with at least four offensive linemen being the goal. Notre Dame now wants five blockers, and six is possible if the staff decides some players are too good to turn down. Notre Dame has now met its minimum requirement with Paige in the class.

Just as important, Notre Dame needed at least two pure offensive tackles in the class. Landing Paige is big because he is the first pure offensive tackle to join the class. Paige has the tools and game to be a left tackle at the next level, but he could play on either side. That gives the Irish a very important piece in the class. Absher is also being recruited as a tackle, but he also projects as a possible interior player.

NOTRE DAME FIT

The first thing that stood out on film when watching Paige was his frame. He was a lean 280 pounds on film as a junior, but you could see excellent length, a broad frame and the potential to get to over 300 pounds in time. In the last six months Paige has apparently hit a growth spurt, because he is looking much bigger now than he did even in November, and it's very good weight.

Paige is now listed at 300 pounds, and he still has plenty of room to add good weight. When evaluating his film as a junior it seemed obvious he could get to 300 pounds, now it's looking like he has the frame to easily get to 310+ pounds and still be able to maintain his athleticism.

That is where Paige really shines, he's very athletic for a big man. You can see it in the pass game and run game. Paige shows top notch foot agility and lateral quickness, and those traits allow him to work the edge effective in the run game. He shows good balance and gets to the second level quickly. Paige also shows the ability to quick get around and into the hole on pulls, and he can quickly get to the opposite edge on traps.

His athleticism and length shines brightest in the pass game. Paige gets out of his stance with ease, he plays with great angles and his ability to plant and redirect efficiently makes him a hard player to beat in the pass game. His length allows him to get hands on edge rushers, which makes him even harder to beat around the edge, and it combines with his quickness to get to edge rushers even if he gets beat initially.

Paige didn't show elite strength on junior film and his punch is solid, but not elite. As he fills out and adds more weight room strength you'll see this take a job. He already has sound technique, but when the weight room strength catches up to that and his athleticism he'll become an even more effective run blocker, which is key in the Notre Dame offense.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter