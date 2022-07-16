Jaden Greathouse Picking Notre Dame Was About Relationships, Communication, Getting The Ball

Notre Dame picked up a major commitment yesterday when it landed Austin (Texas) Westlake wide receiver Jaden Greathouse. Following his commitment the standout pass catcher joined the Irish Breakdown show to discuss his decision to commit to the Fighting Irish.

As was the case with fellow Notre Dame commit Braylon James, it wasn't until the coaching change that the Irish got involved with him.

"After the state championship game my junior year Notre Dame game calling and the rest is history," Greathouse told Irish Breakdown.

Here are some other comments Greathouse made during the interview.

WHY NOTRE DAME

"It was really just a feeling. Shout out to Coach (Chansi) Stuckey, Coach (Marcus) Freeman, Coach (Tommy) Rees, they are all great recruiters and great people and great coaches. I definitely believe in them for sure. I have a great relationship with all of them, we talk every day. It was just constant communication, and building trust with each other that sealed the deal."

ADDING TEXAS TALENT AT NOTRE DAME

"It’s definitely super important, it’s really big time. Texas has the best football in the whole country and you want to pull the best talent from wherever you can. It also helps build chemistry too. We’re going to bring Texas to South Bend and hopefully get a couple more guys."

FIT INTO THE NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

"Definitely just trying to get me the ball as much as they can. Putting me outside, putting me in the slot, in motion, everything they can do to get me the ball. I have a unique play style so I just want to get it in my hands and get in space and make plays."

HIS PLAYING STYLE

"Just an elusive guy who doesn’t get tackled. I’m always going to break the first tackle no matter what. Get out into open space and make guys miss. I’ll beat you down field, I’ll create big plays out of short catches. I’ll block heavy too, I’ll get out there and do whatever I can to make my team win."

PLAYING AT WESTLAKE

"It’s definitely been extremely crucial. I would’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t for my teammates and coaches and family, they’ve definitely helped mold me into the man I am today. Definitely helped me be more prepared for the next level. We play the best competition that you can in the whole state and that’s only making me better. I just love to compete, so being able to do that every single season is just the best."

