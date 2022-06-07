Offensive Lineman Joe Otting Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Topeka (Kan.) Hayden offensive lineman Joe Otting, who pledged to the Irish this afternoon.

Otting received an offer from Notre Dame in early May, but it wasn't until he camped with the Irish this past week that his potential spot in the class was solidified.

Working out in front of line coach Harry Hiestand and former Irish stars like Zack Martin, Robert Hainsey, Aaron Banks and Liam Eichenberg, Otting showed that he has the skill and frame to play for the Irish.

At that point it was a no brainer for both sides, and the 6-4, 260-pound lineman quickly decided to join the class.

Otting is the third lineman to commit to Notre Dame, joining North Carolina standouts Sullivan Absher and Sam Pendleton. Absher and Pendleton both play tackle in high school, although Pendleton projects as an interior player. Otting is a pure interior player, and he plays right guard for Hayden.

A consensus three-star recruit, Otting became a priority target for both Notre Dame and Iowa this spring, which speaks volumes about his ability. Few teams, if any, produce the type of lines Iowa and Notre Dame (under Harry Hiestand) have produced.

Otting is also a standout on the basketball court, averaging 15.5 points per game this past season. His mother - Debbie - played college basketball at Washburn, so athleticism runs in the family.

The Hayden star had offers from Notre Dame, Iowa, Baylor, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter