Skip to main content

Offensive Lineman Joe Otting Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from 2023 offensive lineman Joe Otting

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Topeka (Kan.) Hayden offensive lineman Joe Otting, who pledged to the Irish this afternoon.

Otting received an offer from Notre Dame in early May, but it wasn't until he camped with the Irish this past week that his potential spot in the class was solidified. 

Working out in front of line coach Harry Hiestand and former Irish stars like Zack Martin, Robert Hainsey, Aaron Banks and Liam Eichenberg, Otting showed that he has the skill and frame to play for the Irish.

At that point it was a no brainer for both sides, and the 6-4, 260-pound lineman quickly decided to join the class.

Otting is the third lineman to commit to Notre Dame, joining North Carolina standouts Sullivan Absher and Sam Pendleton. Absher and Pendleton both play tackle in high school, although Pendleton projects as an interior player. Otting is a pure interior player, and he plays right guard for Hayden.

A consensus three-star recruit, Otting became a priority target for both Notre Dame and Iowa this spring, which speaks volumes about his ability. Few teams, if any, produce the type of lines Iowa and Notre Dame (under Harry Hiestand) have produced.

Otting is also a standout on the basketball court, averaging 15.5 points per game this past season. His mother - Debbie - played college basketball at Washburn, so athleticism runs in the family.

The Hayden star had offers from Notre Dame, Iowa, Baylor, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Garrett Stover
Recruiting

Notre Dame Makes A Strong Impression On 2024 Athlete Garrett Stover

By Ryan Roberts4 hours ago
Koby Howard 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offers A Number Of Talented 2024 and 2025 Players

By Ryan Roberts4 hours ago
Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag
Recruiting

Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - June 7

By Ryan Roberts9 hours ago
Cam Williams
Football

Breaking Down Irish Invasion Standouts CJ Carr, Kaleb Beasley And More

By Bryan Driskell11 hours ago
CJ Carr
Recruiting

Elite QB CJ Carr Sets Commitment Date

By Bryan DriskellJun 6, 2022
Isaiah Foskey
Football

Notre Dame Defense Earns A Unique Preseason Honor

By Bryan DriskellJun 6, 2022
Elijah Paige
Recruiting

Notre Dame Makes A Move With Elijah Paige During His Official Visit

By Ryan RobertsJun 6, 2022
CJ Carr
Recruiting

Irish Invasion Recap And 2024 Recruiting Intel

By Bryan DriskellJun 6, 2022