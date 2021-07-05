Breaking Down The Commitment Of Devin Moore To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up its second defensive back commitment in three days last night when Naples (Fla.) High School standout Devin Moore pledged to the Fighting Irish. This came two days after Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic standout Jayden Bellamy committed to Notre Dame.

In our latest podcast we discuss this commitment, break down Moore's film and talk about why this was such a big pickup for Notre Dame.

We kick the show off by talking about how this commitment came to be, and why it was so important for the Notre Dame staff to get on Moore as early as they did. We talked about how effective cornerback recruiting was in 2022, including why it was so vital to stay patient.

Next we discuss how Moore fits into the Irish defense before we dive into the film. That is followed by analysis of how Moore and the rest of the secondary commits fit together. We wrap up the Moore breakdown by discussing what comes next when it comes to cornerback recruiting before diving into a Q&A session with Irish Breakdown listeners.

