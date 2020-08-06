BuckeyesNow
Leadership, Internal Motivation and Self-Discipline Spearheading Buckeyes as Training Camp Begins

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Football head coach Ryan Day met with the media Thursday afternoon following his team’s first official practice of the 2020 preseason training camp.

Among the many topics discussed, Day reiterated his praise and admiration to the many players who have demonstrated ongoing leadership despite challenging times. The Buckeyes have been trying to prepare for an upcoming season that will encompass difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t say enough about the leadership on this team,” Day said proudly. “We probably could have had 11 or 12 captains but we didn’t want it to feel over the top. There is also strong guidance and maturity from the freshmen and sophomores, but hearing our upperclassmen speak to the media (on Tuesday) and handle themselves like men is impressive.”

Ohio State recently announced seven team captains for this coming year; quarterback Justin Fields, right guard Wyatt Davis, center Josh Myers, linebackers Tuf Borland and Justin Hilliard, cornerback Shaun Wade and defensive end Jonathon Cooper. The leadership starts with them being voted captains but certainly doesn’t stop there.

“Hearing some of our guys speak to the team about them making sacrifices in their personal life is impactful,” Day said. “It’s way more powerful than when a coach says it. Those are the types of things that will help us in becoming a special team.”

Ohio State was forced to miss almost all of spring practice because of the COVID-19 shutdown and, as a result, valuable reps and experience that stem from that offseason grind. But that hasn’t stopped the Buckeye roster from continuing to improve however necessary.

“These guys have done so much hard work on their own,” Day added. “It’s different being in the Woody (Hayes Athletic Center) every day and getting motivation from coaches in person. It comes back around to self-discipline and internal motivation.”

OSU is slated to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this season that would launch on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Illinois. The Buckeyes were also recently voted No. 2 in the preseason coaches poll.

OSU is slated to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this season that would launch on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Illinois. The Buckeyes were also recently voted No. 2 in the preseason coaches poll.

