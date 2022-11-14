Bradley Robinson's Injury Was “Bittersweet” For Ohio State Long Snapper Mason Arnold

The “next man up” mentality Ohio State players and coaches so often speak about was on full display on Oct. 22, when redshirt freshman long snapper Mason Arnold checked in to replace seventh-year senior starter Bradley Robinson.

Arnold described witnessing Robinson’s injury during Ohio State’s game against Iowa on as a mix of happiness for getting his chance to play but also sympathy for his teammate.

“It was obviously bittersweet,” Arnold said during his recent media availability. “It was sad to see him go down because I look at him as a big brother to me … (But) it’s an opportunity and it was just time to go to work.”

With Robinson out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL, Arnold has started at Penn State and Northwestern and home against Indiana. The win over the Wildcats was particularly challenging given the weather throughout.

“It was the worst weather conditions I’ve ever had to deal with in my life and my career,” Arnold said. “Being from Florida, we have pretty crazy storms, crazy lightning and all that nature, but when that happens, a lot of times we don’t play through that or we don’t get that crazy, crazy wind.”

The wind did not follow the the Buckeyes home from Evanston to Columbus, but Arnold was still challenged in his first home start against the Hoosiers by a rain and snow mix. He credited Robinson for having him prepared for such a moment.

“Brad played in the National Championship game, Brad’s played bowl games, Big Ten games, Big Ten Championship games,” Arnold said. “He’s been tremendous with my development and the game mentally.”

