Live Updates: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at Maryland Terrapins

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 2 Ohio State nears the conclusion of their regular season campaign as they take to the road one final time to face off with Maryland. The Buckeyes, coming off a well-rounded performance against Indiana, look to continue their momentum through this weekend's matchup while a winner-take-all battle against Michigan looms on the horizon.

Fourth Quarter

Taulia Tagovailoa hurt his right leg on the play and has been slow to exit the field of play.

TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES! Zach Harrison forces a fumble and Steele Chambers grabs it out of mid air in the end zone as Ohio State extends the lead with nine seconds remaining!

Zach Harrison gets a sack to start the Maryland drive.

Drive Summary: 11 Plays, 61 Yards, 5:12 TOP, Field Goal.

Noah Ruggles converts on a 45-yard attempt with 42 seconds remaining in the game. OSU leads, 36-30.

Hayden gains four on third down, and Ohio State runs the clock down to 47 seconds before calling their second timeout of the half. 4th-and-3 for the Buckeyes at the UMD 27.

Ohio State calls timeout prior to 3rd-and-6 at the UMD 32. 1:31 left in the game.

Hayden with two more carries and OSU faces third down with 1:35 remaining.

Maryland uses their final timeout of the half with 3:00 remaining. Ohio State has a first down at the UMD 33.

On 3rd-and-6 from the UMD 42, C.J. Stroud completes to Emeka Egbuka for 9 yards and a first down.

Hayden is stopped after a gain of one on second down. Matthew Jones is down on the field as Maryland uses their second timeout of the half with 3:11 left in the game.

Maryland uses their first timeout with 3:18 remaining prior to a 2nd-and-7 at the UMD 43.

Dallan Hayden again! This time he gains 18 yards and crosses midfield with 3:30 remaining.

On 3rd-and-2 from the OSU 31, C.J. Stroud gets Maryland to jump offsides pre-snap.

TreVeyon Henderson is in a walking boot on the sideline.

Hayden has over 115 yards and 3 touchdowns on the day.

C.J. Stroud has been limping on the Buckeye sideline, but remains in the game. Two straight rushes by Dallan Hayden to start the drive.

On 3rd-and-7 for the Terps, Tagovailoa extends the play and throws incomplete. Maryland will punt back to OSU after a quick three-and-out. 6:03 remaining.

Stroud is forced out of the pocket on 4th-and-1, and throws back to Marvin Harrison Jr., but the throw was low and incomplete.

C.J. Stroud scrambles around and finally throws back across his body to Cade Stover, who makes the reception but is marked short on third down.

Stroud rolls right and throws incomplete on the sideline to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Emeka Egbuka makes another reception, gaining eight yards on the play. Ohio State gets a first down on a defensive holding penalty.

Stroud keeps it on the read option and loses one on first down.

Hayden gets a carry on first down and makes a reception on second down, netting 16 yards and a first down past the OSU 40.

Taulia Tagovailoa has 293 passing yards today, and just became Maryland's all-time leader in passing yards.

Maryland punches it in on 4th-and-goal. Taulia Tagovailoa scrambles around and fires a dot on the run to Jeshaun Jones, tightening the gap in College Park. 33-30, OSU.

Roman Hemby is stuffed by Tommy Eichenberg on 3rd-and-Goal from the 1.

The Buckeye defense makes stops on first and second and goal.

Rakim Jarrett is on the receiving end of a rocket from Tagovailoa, gaining 49 yards down to the OSU 9.

Tanner McCalister nearly intercepted Taulia Tagovailoa's first down pass.

The Buckeyes take a delay of game on the 2pt attempt, then line up for the extra point. It gets blocked and returned back for two points the other way. 33-23, Ohio State.

DALLAN HAYDEN FOR THE THIRD TIME TODAY! Hayden cuts back, bounces off Dawand Jones and into the end zone from 13 yards out.

Stroud finds Egbuka for a gain of 13 down to the 13.

Dallan Hayden gains first down yardage on 2nd-and-short, and a facemask on Maryland moves the ball down to the UMD 26.

Xavier Johnson with a big time return on the kickoff! He takes it out to the OSU 46 to set up the Buckeye offense with a short field.

Touchdown Maryland. Taulia Tagovailoa keeps it himself and gets into the end zone from 5 yards out. The Terps convert on the two-point conversion. 27-21, Buckeyes.

Cameron Martinez is called for pass interference on an end zone shot by Tagovailoa.

Two big plays to start the fourth quarter for Maryland, and they're down to the OSU 25.

Third Quarter

Drive Summary: 11 Plays, 88 Yards, 5:08 TOP, Touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN NUMBER TWO FOR DALLAN! Hayden was a workhorse on the drive, and caps it off in the end zone on a 3-yard run. The Buckeyes stretch the lead, 27-13.



Stroud finds Cade Stover for a gain of 14 and a first down inside the UMD 3.



Stroud throws incomplete on second down, but Jakorian Bennett is called for pass interference on Julian Fleming. The Buckeyes will have a first down at the UMD 17.



Marvin Harrison Jr. has over 1,000 receiving yards on the year.



The Buckeyes finally pass, as Stroud finds Harrison Jr. on a shallow cross and gains 17 yards down to the UMD 31.



Hayden runs yet again, gaining just one yard on first down.



Dallan Hayden has 64 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.



Hayden rushes for a sixth consecutive play on 3rd-and-1, picking up another Buckeye first down on a gain of four that pushes Ohio State into UMD territory.



Hayden is stopped for no gain on 2nd-and-1.



Hayden gets a fourth consecutive carry, gaining nine yards on first down.



Dallan Hayden carries three consecutive plays to begin the drive, and he hits the hole on 3rd-and-1 for a gain of 17 yards.



Tommy Eichenberg CRUSHES Tagovailoa in the backfield on 3rd-and-6 from the OSU 46. The sack forces a punt.



Taulia Tagovailoa scrambles and picks up 26 yards out to midfield.



Drive Summary: 9 Plays, 35 Yards, 3:04 TOP, Field Goal.



Noah Ruggles converts on a 47-yard field goal, and Ohio State extends the lead to a touchdown. 20-13, Buckeyes.



Stroud throws incomplete on third down, and is called for intentional grounding on the play.



Short gains on first and second down leaves the Buckeyes with a 3rd-and-9.



C.J. Stroud connects with Emeka Egbuka for 37 yards down the left sideline on 3rd down! First down Ohio State at the UMD 14.



Stroud completes to Hayden, who is brought down at the line of scrimmage to set up a 3rd-and-10.



C.J. Stroud takes a deep shot to Marvin Harrison Jr. down the sideline, but overthrows him by a few yards.



Dallan Hayden gains seven yards and a first down.



Marvin Harrison Jr. makes a juggling reception on first down, gaining 7 yards on the play.



Tagovailoa throws incomplete again on 3rd-and-18, and Maryland is forced to punt.



Tagovailoa's pass attempt is brown up by Cam Brown.



A false start prior to the next snap pushes the ball back to the UMD 17 for 2nd-and-18.



Maryland picks up a first down at the 35, but are called for holding on the play.



Drive Summary: 2 Plays, 14 yards, 0:24 TOP, Touchdown.



TOUCHDOWN DALLAN HAYDEN! The Buckeyes take advantage of the blocked punt as Hayden bursts into the end zone to give Ohio State the lead. 17-13, Buckeyes.



BLOCKED PUNT ALERT! Lathan Ransom continues his hot streak with his second blocked punt in back-to-back weeks. Ohio State takes over possession at the UMD 14.



On 3rd-and-12, the Buckeyes bring pressure and force a throw away. Maryland is forced to punt.



Lathan Ransom blows up C.J. Dippre in the backfield for a loss of eight on 2nd-and-4.



The Buckeyes force a quick 3rd-and-4, but Tagovailoa and Demus hook up again for a gain of 5 to move the sticks.



Maryland will start with possession from the 30 following a 29-yard return by Jacob Copeland.

Second Quarter

J.T. Tuimoloau comes up with a sack with 40 seconds left in the half, crushing the UMD drive.

Taron Vincent is called for unsportsmanlike conduct after a first down run by Maryland.

Jesse Mirco punts down to the UMD 11.

Stroud's third down pass falls incomplete. Egbuka was the intended receiver on the play.

Stroud connects with Fleming for a gain of 5 on 2nd-and-7.

TreVeyon Henderson has just 19 yards on his 11 carries in the game. C.J. Stroud is 8-16 for 126 yards and 1 TD. Meanwhile, Taulia Tagovailoa is 14-16 for 161 yards and 1 TD.

Maryland calls timeout with 2:14 remaining in the half.

The Buckeyes go back to the shallow cross on another 3rd-and-medium, and Emeka Egbuka gets past the marker for a first down conversion at the OSU 37.

Henderson gets two consecutive carries to start the OSU drive, netting three yards and leaving the Buckeyes with a 3rd-and-7.

Touchdown Terps. Tagovailoa goes play action on 3rd-and-goal, finding C.J. Dippre in the back of the end zone to take the lead. 13-10, Maryland.

Antwain Littleton is stopped short of the end zone on second down.

Lathan Ransom nearly intercepted a first-and-goal pass attempt, but the ball falls incomplete.

Tagovailoa keeps it himself on third down, and picks up first down yardage at the OSU 1.

The Buckeye defense has forced a 3rd-and-5 from the 8.

Lathan Ransom is called for pass interference. First down Maryland at the OSU 13.

Maryland picks up another first down, now at the OSU 25.

Tagovailoa finds Demus again, this time for 34 yards down to the OSU 40. Demus went over Jordan Hancock to haul in the reception.

Lathan Ransom is on the coverage to force and incompletion on 1st-and-18.

Maryland is called for holding on first down.

Taulia Tagovailoa completes to Dontay Demus for 9 yards and a first down.

Ohio State's defense swarmed to the ball quickly on first and second down, forcing a 3rd-and-8.

Drive Summary: 14 Plays, 75 Yards, 4:58 TOP, Field Goal.

The Buckeyes add three to the lead on a 33-yard field goal from Noah Ruggles. Ohio State is ahead, 10-6.

On 3rd-and-11 from the UMD 16, Stroud throws incomplete to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Henderson is brought down for a loss of one on first down, and Stroud is forced to throw it away on second.

Stroud throws a screen to Harrison Jr., who picks up 9 yards on the play. Maryland is called for a late hit following the play, and Ohio State now has the ball with a first down at the UMD 15.

C.J. Stroud lofted a pass toward the sideline, and after a couple tips, the ball hit the ground. The play was initially ruled an interception, but that was reversed after review. The Buckeyes avoid a disastrous play.

On 3rd-and-6 from the UMD 44, C.J. Stroud completes to Emeka Egbuka just past the sticks. First down for Ohio State inside the UMD 39.

Stroud connects with Emeka Egbuka for 13 yards and another first down to the UMD 48.

Stroud finds Julian Fleming on a shallow cross on 3rd-and-10, and Fleming gains 25 yards before being taken down. First down for the Buckeyes at the 35.

The play has been overturned. The Buckeyes now face a 3rd-and-10 at their own 10.

Maryland has challenged the play and it is under review. The ball appears to have hit the ground before Harrison secured possession.

Marvin Harrison Jr. AGAIN! He lays out for a 39-yard reception down the sideline.

TreVeyon Henderson is stopped at the line of scrimmage on first down.

Ohio State will start their next possession pinned back again, with the ball at the OSU 10.

First Quarter

The Buckeye defense holds firm, forcing a 4th-and-5 and a punt.

Tagovailoa took a deep shot to open the drive, and the ball barely fell incomplete. A holding call on the play pushes Maryland back to their own 39.

Jesse Mirco's punt only goes for 35 yards, and the Terps will start the next possession at midfield.

Stroud scrambles on 3rd-and-15, tucking it himself and picking up 5 yards before heading out of bounds. The Buckeyes with their second three-and-out after the opening drive touchdown.

Henderson gains 5 yards on 2nd-and-20.

Cade Stover is called for a false start, and the ball is back at the OSU 5.

TreVeyon Henderson fumbled the ball on OSU's first play of the possession. He recovers, but the play loses 5 yards.

Xavier Johnson is blown up on the kickoff return at the OSU 15.

J.T. Tuimoloau jumps into the backfield and makes the stop on 3rd-and-goal, and the Buckeye defense holds the Terrapins to three again. 7-6, OSU.

Ohio State's defense has held firm on first and second and goal, forcing a 3rd-and-goal from the four.

A screen pass to Hemby breaks the running back open, as he gains 27 yards down to the OSU 10.

Jeshaun Jones makes a reception, gaining 10 yards and another first down.

Octavian Smith Jr. absorbs multiple hits and stretches forward for the first down past midfield.

Josh Proctor sacks Tagovailoa on the first play of the drive. Loss of only a yard.

Maryland will start their next possession at the UMD 43 following a 43-yard punt by Jesse Mirco.

Stroud looks for Julian Fleming past the sticks on third down, but Maryland was all over it. The Buckeyes are forced to punt after the three-and-out.

Stroud throws incomplete to Emeka Egbuka on 2nd-and-21. Stroud took a hit at the end of the play.

The Buckeyes have been called for pre-snap penalties on consecutive plays to start the drive. 2nd-and-21 from the 14.

TreVeyon Henderson was limping on the sidelines after his touchdown reception, but is back in the game to start this Ohio State possession.

Taulia Tagovailoa is SACKED on third down by Jack Sawyer, halting the Maryland drive. The Terps convert on a 31-yard field goal and trim the Buckeye lead to four. 7-3, OSU.

Tanner McCalister reads an end-around perfectly, stopping the play after a gain of 3.

J.T. Tuimoloau is called for a facemask while sacking Tagovailoa. Maryland now has a first down at the OSU 17.

Tagovailoa finds Dippre again on third down, gaining 12 and a first down at the OSU 34.

Two short rushes from Roman Hemby leads to a 3rd-and-7.

A big play for Maryland to open the game, as C.J. Dippre gains 25 yards on a short throw from Taulia Tagovailoa, adding in a hurdle at the end of the play.

Drive Summary: 6 Plays, 75 Yards, 1:32 TOP, Touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES! Ohio State strikes quickly as C.J. Stroud finds TreVeyon Henderson for his 35th touchdown pass of the year from 31 yards out. 7-0, Buckeyes.

TreVeyon Henderson gains 6 yards on third down to move the sticks. Ohio State down to the UMD 31.

Following a gain of 3 by TreVeyon Henderson, Stroud finds Harrison again for a pickup of 6. The Buckeyes face 3rd-and-1.

C.J. Stroud completes to Marvin Harrison Jr., who caught the ball despite being interfered with. A highlight on the first play of the game goes for 29 yards.

Maryland won the toss and deferred to the second half. Ohio State will begin the game on offense.

Pregame

Michigan just completed a fourth quarter comeback to beat Illinois, 19-17.

Officials for today's game:

Referee: Ron Snodgrass



Umpire: Julius Livas



Linesman: Ryan MacDonald



Line Judge: Sergio DeHoyos



Back Judge: Dennis Morris



Field Judge: Matt Kukar



Side Judge: Steven Thielen



Center Judge: Ron Kay

Xavier Johnson, who scored on a 71-yard touchdown run last week, is warming up with the running backs today. The Buckeyes will have TreVeyon Henderson back in the lineup as well, but no Miyan Williams this afternoon.

Ohio State released the trailer for today's game, titled, "the noise":

Four years ago this week, Ohio State's Big Ten title hopes were nearly crushed in a 52-51 overtime victory at Maryland. Had the Terrapins converted their potential game-winning two-point attempt, the Buckeyes would have been eliminated from East Division contention.

Instead, Maryland's errant pass sailed out of the back of the end zone and Ohio State went on to crush Michigan the following week to clinch a spot in the title game, where it then beat Northwestern to capture its second-straight conference championship.

The stakes are a little bit different this week, though, as the winner of next week's game against the Wolverines will go to Indianapolis regardless of this weekend's results. Still, the Buckeyes are aware of how a loss to the Terrapins could impact their College Football Playoff hopes.

“Maryland’s always dangerous,” head coach Ryan Day said this week. “(They have) a lot of very good athletes, Mike Locksley is a very good coach, they’re good schematically and they’ve played some teams really tough this year.”

Ohio State overcame multiple double-digit deficits and a career-high 298 rushing yards from Maryland running back Anthony McFarland to escape College Park with the victory in the 2018 matchup.

Former quarterback Dwayne Haskins notably scored six touchdowns (three passing and three rushing) that afternoon, including the game-winning read-option keeper from five yards out in the extra frame.

“We barely got out of there,” said Day, who was in his second season as the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator and spent three games as the interim head coach that fall. “It’s not exactly a great memory … Games like that you’re like, ‘How quickly can we get on the plane and get out of here?’”

General Info

Date: Nov. 19, 2022

Where: SECU Stadium (College Park, MD)

Expected Weather: 44 degrees, cloudy

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-27.5)

O/U Total: 63.5

Betting: Check out the new SISportsbook!

How to Watch/Listen

Television: ABC

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie George (sideline)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter)

Series History

Ohio State leads Maryland, 7-0

• OSU record on the road: 3-0

LAST TIME THEY MET

2021: Ohio State 66, Maryland 17

Coaching Matchup

Ryan Day

• At Ohio State: 4th Season, Record: 44-4

• Overall: Same

• Record vs. Maryland: 2-0

Mike Locksley

• At Maryland: 4th Season, Record: 19-27

• Overall: 7th Season, Record: 21-53

• Record vs. Ohio State: 0-2

For much more on this matchup, check out our Game Preview!

-----

