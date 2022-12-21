WALKER PROFILE

Hometown: Greenwich, Conn.

High School: Brunswick School

Size: 6-foot-6, 285 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★

Commitment Date: July 8, 2022

Recruitment Recap: With three in-state linemen already in the fold, Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye extended an offer to Miles Walker following a workout at his high school in late May.

Walker then made his way to campus for the first time for his official visit a few weeks later, which allowed him to spend time with Frye, head coach Ryan Day and graduate assistant Mike Sollenne.

He also took official visits in June with finalists Duke, Penn State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, which helped him decide that Columbus was the best place to continue his academic and athletic career.

Walker, who is the only one of the four offensive linemen to be recruited solely by Frye, now becomes just the third player from Connecticut to sign with the Buckeyes, joining Louis Pietrini in 1972 and Scott Leach in 1982.

Evaluation: “Walker was a late-developing prospect who reshaped his body heading into his senior year. He took his game to another level this fall as a result, becoming more confident in pass protection while also remaining light enough on his feet to get to the second level as a run blocker.

“The biggest concern about Walker’s game is the lack of elite competition he's faced and his leverage, but that’s to be expected for someone with his height. Still, he might have the highest ceiling of the four linemen in the class due to his overall frame and willingness to put in the work to get to this point.”

