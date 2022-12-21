2023 In-State Defensive Tackle Will Smith Jr. Signs With Ohio State
SMITH PROFILE
Hometown: Dublin, Ohio
High School: Coffman
Size: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds
Composite Ranking: ★★★★
Commitment Date: Jan. 23, 2022
More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State
Recruitment Recap: When Ohio State extended an offer to Will Smith Jr. in January, it felt like only matter of time before he jumped at the chance to follow in the footsteps of his father, former defensive end Will Smith.
The elder Smith was a team captain, first-team All-American, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and national champion during his career with the Buckeyes from 2000-03.
He went on to have a nine-year career in the NFL after being selected in the first round by the New Orleans Saints, but was tragically shot and killed following a traffic accident in New Orleans in 2016.
The younger Smith ultimately embraced the expectations and committed to Ohio State nine days after receiving the offer. He then attended every game this fall, helping the Buckeyes piece together their top-10 class.
Evaluation: "The younger Smith is physically a different type of player than his father, as his future is likely on the interior of the defensive line, but they do share a number of the same qualities, including their passion for the game and overall motor.
"Smith is quick off the ball, shows great leverage and has an explosive first step for someone with a 6-foot-3 and 260-pound frame. However, he’ll need to continue to add weight before he’s able to be a major contributor in the Big Ten."
-----
Read More
Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 Early Signing Period
Ohio State Freshman WR Caleb Burton Loses Black Stripe
Ohio State Freshman LB Gabe Powers Loses Black Stripe
Ohio State Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Diagnosed With Cancer
Justin Fields Becomes Third NFL QB With 1,000 Yards In Single Season
Former Ohio State SAF Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN