SMITH PROFILE

Hometown: Dublin, Ohio

High School: Coffman

Size: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Recruitment Recap: When Ohio State extended an offer to Will Smith Jr. in January, it felt like only matter of time before he jumped at the chance to follow in the footsteps of his father, former defensive end Will Smith.

The elder Smith was a team captain, first-team All-American, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and national champion during his career with the Buckeyes from 2000-03.

He went on to have a nine-year career in the NFL after being selected in the first round by the New Orleans Saints, but was tragically shot and killed following a traffic accident in New Orleans in 2016.

The younger Smith ultimately embraced the expectations and committed to Ohio State nine days after receiving the offer. He then attended every game this fall, helping the Buckeyes piece together their top-10 class.

Evaluation: "The younger Smith is physically a different type of player than his father, as his future is likely on the interior of the defensive line, but they do share a number of the same qualities, including their passion for the game and overall motor.

"Smith is quick off the ball, shows great leverage and has an explosive first step for someone with a 6-foot-3 and 260-pound frame. However, he’ll need to continue to add weight before he’s able to be a major contributor in the Big Ten."

