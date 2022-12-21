Ohio State landed a commitment on Wednesday afternoon – the first day of the Early Signing Period – from Indianapolis Lawrence Central four-star defensive end Joshua Mickens, who backed off his pledge to LSU in late November after taking a pair of visits to Columbus.

The 6-foot-5 and 225-pound Mickens, who is considered the 20th-best edge defender and No. 131 prospect overall in the class of 2023, only picked up an offer from the Buckeyes during an unofficial visit for the win over Indiana on Nov. 12.

Things progressed quickly from there, as Mickens scheduled an official visit for the loss to Michigan just two weeks later. He had been committed to the Tigers since the summer, but many expected him to flip his pledge once he returned to campus for The Game.

Mickens is the fourth player to sign with Ohio State this cycle, joining Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star lineman Jason Moore, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star tackle Kayden McDonald and Dublin (Ohio) Coffman four-star tackle Will Smith Jr.

The Buckeyes were hoping to add one or two more defensive ends to the class, but it's a disappointing day in that respect, as five-stars Damon Wilson (Georgia), Keon Keeley (Alabama) and Matayo Uiagalelei (Oregon) are set to sign elsewhere on Wednesday.

