Elite Ohio State Buckeyes Recruit Flips Commitment to North Carolina
While the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day continue to put together another massive recruiting class throughout the 2026 cycle, the program unfortunately received a huge blow to their efforts this week.
Rivals/On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Wednesday that 2026 four-star safety Jakob Weatherspoon has flipped his commitment from the Buckeyes to the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Weatherspoon is currently the No. 14-ranked safety in the 2026 recruiting class, as well as a top-10 player in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. Day and the Ohio State coaching staff were one of the first big-named school to pursue the in-state prospect after receiving an offer back in June of 2024. And just one day after the Buckeyes defeated the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl, Weatherspoon announced his commitment to the program.
However, the tides began to shift for the young talent when newly-hired head coach Bill Belichick entered the conversation, as the Tar Heels proceeded to offer Weatherspoon back in February. And despite taking an official visit to the program last month, Day was unable to hang on to the Avon native.
With Weatherspoon out of the mix in the 2026 recruiting class, the Buckeyes are now left with two safety commits in five-star Blaine Bradford and four-star Simeon Caldwell. Bradford is the No. 2-ranked safety in the current cycle, while Caldwell stands at No. 8, according to 247Sports Composite Ratings.
