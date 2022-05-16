The Buckeyes already hold commitments from four of the Sunshine State’s best prospects and have drawn the interest of another.

Ohio State has made significant inroads in the state of Florida in the current recruiting cycle, which has caught the attention of Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown.

“They’ve been on me,” Brown told SI All-American when asked about his interest in the Buckeyes. “Their commits are my guys and I'm not even going to lie, we may be trying to build something special over there.”

The 6-foot-0 and 220-pound Brown, who is considered the 13th-best linebacker and No. 215 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from Ohio State following an unofficial visit for the win over Maryland in October.

His interest in the program has only grown since, especially with Ohio State landing commitments from Fort Lauderdale American Heritage four-star running back Mark Fletcher, Zephyrhills Wiregrass Ranch three-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers, Tampa Wharton four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson and Titusville Cocoa four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins locally.

Other schools standing out at this point in Brown’s recruitment include Alabama, Georgia and LSU, as he’s strongly considering leaving the state for college. He’s looking to take official visits with each of those schools this summer, including a trip to Columbus in June, before making his decision.

“I’m not trying to wait too long,” Brown said.

The Buckeyes are still looking for their first commitment at linebacker in the current cycle, but other names to keep in mind include Many, La., four-star Tackett Curtis; Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star Troy Bowles; Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater four-star Raul Aguirre; and Cleveland Glanville three-star Arvell Reese.

It’s too early to tell how many players they’ll take at the position, though, as new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ scheme calls for just two linebackers on the field in most situations.

