Caleb Williams on his visit to Owen Field: "The fans were really cool"

For those that stay up to date with Caleb Williams via his weekly SI All-American blog, it's no secret that the quarterback prodigy is now a local.

After moving from Washington, D.C. to Norman last month, Williams continues to gear up for his career in the Sooner crimson by familiarizing himself with his future program. To that effect, he took in his second Oklahoma game this past weekend, watching from the stands as the Sooners throttled Kansas 62-9.

"We all went to the OU game versus Kansas Saturday," said Williams. "Had a good time. I was sitting kinda close, so it was kinda cool. It actually wasn't my first game, it was my second game. My first game was against Texas Tech, last year before I committed. This is the first game since I committed. I was there with everybody, the family came in town and we were there together, watching the game and having a great time."

Williams said the interaction with fans at Owen Field enhanced his experience, especially because he was unable to interact with any members of the football program. Next season, he'll be in uniform on the Oklahoma sideline, but he was merely a fan on Saturday.

"The fans were really cool," said Williams. "The first time that I went there it was a normal visit, and I was a little late so the coaches were showing me around and things like that. But this time I got there early enough, no coaches because it's an NCAA dead period.

"I was walking around and chilling, and a couple fans noticed me and wanted to take a few pictures," he continued. "We said hi, spoke and took pictures if they wanted. It was really cool. The fans were really cool and I had a really good time being around everyone there."

Williams, the No. 1 overall prospect in SI All-American's 2021 class rankings, committed to Oklahoma in a highly anticipated July 4 decision. Since then, he's been instrumental in the Sooners' efforts to woo several other top prospects in the cycle. Most recently, Williams played a crucial role in Billy Bowman's decommitment from Texas and subsequent pledge to OU.

As the recruiting cycle winds down and national signing day approaches, Williams has been active in recruiting several other members of the SI99, including running back Camar Wheaton, offensive tackle Tristan Leigh and offensive guard Bryce Foster. The Sooners currently have five SI99 players committed, including Williams, Bowman, Cody Jackson, Latrell McCutchin and Mario Williams Jr.

