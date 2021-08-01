Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Tennessee

Oklahoma and Tennessee have some recent history against one another having met in a home-and-home series in 2014 and 2015.

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Tennessee.

Nickname: Volunteers

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Stadium: Neyland Stadium (102,455)

Head Coach: Josh Heupel

Neyland Stadium Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Claimed Football National Titles: 6 (1938, 1940, 1950, 1951, 1967, 1998)

Favorite Gameday Tradition: Singing "Rocky Top" until their vocal chords are permanently strained and the opponent just simply can't take it any more.

Football Royalty: Peyton Manning, Reggie White, Alvin Kamara, Doug Atkins, Jason Witten

Famous Alumni: Al Gore, Dolly Parton, Dave Ramsey, Tamika Catchings, Paul Finebaum, Justin Gatlin, Todd Helton, Candace Parker

Of Note: Perhaps Tennessee's most recognizable feature is their iconic orange and white checkered endzones. Neyland Stadium is one of the great settings in college sports, and the checkered endzones add to the ambiance. While the checkerboard pattern didn't make their debut until 1964, their origin potentially goes back much further to General Neyland himself. Back in 1921, the Volunteers home stadium was the small Shields-Watkins Field. Because the field was so small, there was a clear view of one of the most well-known buildings on Tennessee's campus in Ayers Hall - which displays a subtle checkerboard-like design. So, Neyland would exclaim to his players to "Charge the checkerboard!" Meaning, get the ball in the endzone. Then when Doug Dickey became head coach in 1964, he wanted to put that into reality with the orange and white design we know today. In 1968, the field was replaced with artificial turf and the design was then eliminated. But, it made its triumphant return in 1989 and has been a permanent fixture ever since.

Series History with Oklahoma: OU leads 3-1

Last Meeting: 2015 (Knoxville, TN) - Oklahoma won 31-24

Last Tennessee Win: 1939 Orange Bowl - Tennessee won 17-0

