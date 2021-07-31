Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Ole Miss

Oklahoma and Ole Miss have met just once all-time in a neutral site matchup in the 1999 Independence Bowl.

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Ole Miss.

Nickname: Rebels

Location: Oxford, MS

Stadium: Vaught Hemingway Stadium (64,038)

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Claimed Football National Titles: 3 (1959, 1960, 1962)

Favorite Gameday Tradition: Enjoying one of the simply elite tailgating scenes in the entire country - The Grove.

Football Royalty: Eli Manning, Archie Manning, A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf, Deuce McAllister, Michael Oher, Patrick Willis

Famous Alumni: William Faulkner, John Grisham, Drew Pomeranz, Zack Cozart

Of Note: While Ole Miss' nickname is the Rebels, their official mascot is the Landshark. The Landshark goes back to 2008 when, after four straight losing seasons, Ole Miss had a bounce back year that concluded with a win over No. 7 Texas Tech in the Cotton Bowl. The "landsharks" became the nickname of the defensive unit given by senior linebacker Tony Fein. Fein tragically passed away the following year in 2009, but the Landshark nickname carried on with the university recognizing it as the official mascot of the Ole Miss Rebels in 2017. Named after Fein, Tony the Landshark is now a regular fixture at all Rebel sporting events.

Series History with Oklahoma: Ole Miss leads 1-0

Last Meeting: 1999 Independence Bowl - Ole Miss won 27-25

