Oklahoma Freshmen: Getting a Jump on College Football — DB Robert Spears-Jennings

A meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings followed a big senior year and all-star game performance, and now RSJ is hoping to catch the OU coaches' attention this spring.

Editor’s Note: National Signing Day is Wednesday, and Oklahoma expects to sign a handful of newcomers in the 2022 recruiting class. In the early signing period in December, OU signed 17 newcomers. Of those, 10 enrolled early and are on campus. This is Part 10 of a 10-part series introducing Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2022 recruiting class.

Robert Spears-Jennings Photo via Robert Spears-Jennings' Twitter

DB Robert Spears-Jennings

6-1, 195

Broken Arrow, OK

247 Sports: 4-star, No. 125 overall, No. 12 S

Rivals: 4-star, No. 174 overall, No. 11 S

Background: Spears-Jennings just enjoyed a massive rise in the recruiting rankings from both 247 Sports and Rivals because of his stunning performance in the Under Armour All-American Game: he won the Fastest Man Competition with a laser-timed 4.49 in the 40, then didn’t allow a reception in the game. “RSJ” entered the recruiting world as a dual-threat talent, most likely a wide receiver because that’s the position he played most in high school. But Alex Grinch offered him as a defensive back, and Brent Venables’ crew more than honored that after his playing time increased on defense in 2021. In high school, Spears-Jennings caught 72 passes for 1,347 yards and 12 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons. As a senior, he made 56 tackles, broke up four passes and had a forced fumble. Spears-Jennings’ first Division I offer came a year ago from Boston College. A week later, Ole Miss offered, followed by Texas Tech, Kansas State, Colorado, Michigan State and, last June, Oklahoma. He visited the Sooners in June, then committed to OU on July 4.

2022 Projection: The OU secondary has lots of guys who have played, but is losing two three-year starters at safety in Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields. That’s a lot of experience gone in a transition year. So don’t rule out Spears-Jennings breaking into the rotation early, especially as he picks things up this spring. The new coaching staff and new system ensures lots of uncertainty. Key Lawrence finished the year at corner, but he could return to safety. Jeremiah Criddell is coming back from injury and could be the nickel, although Billy Bowman and Justin Broiles started there last year. Jordan Mukes and Bryson Washington both delivered big plays last season. Other young names will be in the mix as well. Spears-Jennings will need to learn fast, get strong and play with confidence to play a big role in 2022.

— — — — —

Meet Oklahoma's 2022 Early Enrollees