Oklahoma Offensive Line Prospect Flips Commitment From Sooners to North Carolina
Longtime Oklahoma commit Will Conroy flipped his pledge from the Sooners to North Carolina on Wednesday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Conroy is a 6-3, 295-pound interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2026 from Bradenton, FL. He committed to Oklahoma on Dec. 16 over offers from Oregon, Texas A&M and Missouri.
Per Rivals, 247Sports and On3, Conroy is a 3-star prospect. He has also earned offers from USC, Florida, Ohio State and Penn State.
Conroy unofficially visited North Carolina in January, taking a picture with new coach Bill Belichick.
The Tar Heels will play their first season under Belichick — who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowls — in 2025.
UNC fired Mack Brown, the longtime coach at Texas, in 2024, as the Tar Heels finished the season 6-7 and went 3-5 in ACC play.
Conroy’s decommitment comes after running back DeZephen Walker committed to OU on Monday. Walker is a 4-star prospect, per Rivals, and took an official visit to Oklahoma last weekend.
Without Conroy, the Sooners have 10 players committed in the Class of 2026: linebacker Jakore Smith, wide receiver Daniel Odom, quarterback Jaden O’Neal, offensive lineman Noah Best, edge rusher Matthew Nelson, tight end Ryder Mix, defensive lineman Brian Harris, safety Niko Jandreau and Walker. According to Rivals, seven of OU’s 10 committed prospects are 4-stars.
Best, who plays on the interior, is now the only offensive lineman committed to Oklahoma in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He committed to Oklahoma on June 9.
Before Conroy decommitted, Oklahoma was ranked No. 35 in 247Sports’ Class of 2026 team recruiting rankings. OU is now No. 37 in those rankings.
The Sooners’ season begins on Saturday, Aug. 30, when they host Illinois State.