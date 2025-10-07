Oklahoma QB John Mateer 'Pushing to Return' for Texas, per Report
He does just about everything else at a quick pace. Maybe John Mateer is just a fast healer.
Oklahoma might get its starting quarterback back for this week’s rivalry game against Texas just 2 1/2 weeks after surgery to repair a broken thumb.
That’s according to report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.
Citing unnamed sources, Thamel posted on X/Twitter Tuesday morning that OU was hopeful Mateer could line up and play against the Longhorns.
“Oklahoma QB John Mateer is pushing to return this week for the game against Texas,” Thamel wrote. “There’s a belief that his return is possible, as he’s reacted well to surgery.”
If Mateer can’t go, sophomore Michael Hawkins will make his second start in a row in the Red River Rivalry.
Hawkins last year became the first OU true freshman to ever start at quarterback against the Longhorns. He completed 19-of-30 passes for 148 yards and added 27 yards rushing, but he and the Sooners absorbed a 34-3 loss.
Mateer broke a bone in the lower part of his thumb in the Sooners’ victory over Auburn on Sept. 20. He didn’t come out of the game and completed 16 of his final 17 throws to lead the Sooners to a dramatic 24-17 victory.
Mateer flew to California for surgery on the thumb and returned home Sept. 24.
After an open date, Hawkins got the start last week against Kent State and helped guide the Sooners to a 44-0 victory.
During that game, Mateer was in full uniform and wearing a black brace on his right wrist and thumb, but he didn’t see any game action.
Monday night on his weekly coach’s show, OU head coach Brent Venables said he didn’t have much to say about Mateer’s availability this week.
“I don’t know when John Mateer will be back,” Venables said. “Really not even anything to talk about. He’s on a progression through however it long takes those injuries to heal.”
The Sooners and Longhorns kick off at 2:30 p.m. in Dallas.