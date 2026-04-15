Oklahoma’s Offensive and Defensive Lines Driving Each Other’s Growth

NORMAN — It never fails.

When you flip on that first regular-season game in late August or early September, the broadcaster usually says something like, “After months of hitting each other, they finally get to hit someone else!”

But that time is still a few months away. We are even a few days away from Oklahoma's Spring Game. Unfortunatey, the Sooners will still be hitting each other.

The physicality will be most evident in the trenches. OU is aiming for an offensive line that’s not just improved but potentially a real strength, while the defensive front is poised to remain dominant despite the departure of several future NFL players.

"You need the spring, you need to get better," Heath Ozaeta said on Monday. "And you gotta get pads on. If you don’t get pads on, hit people, you’re not going to get better. So I think it’s important to practice."

The O-line and D-line only know violence. That's a part of the culture Brent Venables has tried to build at Oklahoma — physical practices that lead to physical play on Saturdays. It may be a drag to only go against teammates, but as Ozaeta pointed out, it's important.

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Considering that defensive stars David Stone and Jayden Jackson are out for spring ball, the opportunities afforded to young reserves Nigel Smith and newcomers like Bishop Thomas and Tank Carrington have been invaluable.

For those on the opposite side going against them, a few of them are still young players in terms of experience. Michael Fasusi and Eddy Pierre-Louis' reps against any combination on the defensive line will pay dividends in the fall. With Ryan Fodje missing time, Ozaeta has gained extended reps as the slide-in starter at right guard — never a bad thing to have depth.

E'Marion Harris and Jake Maikkula as experienced starters in college provide the guidance necessary for the line to take the next step.

"Bringing new guys in, like E’Marion, picked up so quick. Just a freakin’ baller. That dude, just always reliable guy. So having those type of guys is super important for us," Ozaeta said.

Ozaeta has been with the program since 2023, so none of this is new to him. What about Jake Kreul? Not only is this his true freshman campaign, he's having to face Fasusi and Harris every day in practice.

"(Fasusi's) really good," Kreul said. "Freshman All-American. He's one of the top guys in this league. E'Marion is another top guy in this league, has a lot of experience. Got to kind of learn a lot from them. I think sometimes we go back and forth."

Freshman edge rusher Kreul has already given his teammates reason to believe he’ll see the field early in 2026 — Bowe Bentley even called him “a freak” who will get his opportunity right away.

Trent Wilson was another talented true freshman but was unable to see the field much due more so to the extreme talent ahead of him. The offensive line is prepping him for the crucibles of the fall.

"The O-line been doing great," Wilson said on April 7. "Some guys, Pierre-Louis, Maikkula, them guys is vets. We compete every play, whether that’s one-on-one, pods, team, whatever it is we’re always competing and getting each other better.

Venables mentioned a few weeks ago that they’re “not a really good team right now,” but have “a chance to have a really good team in time.”

That is probably most evident along the offensive and defensive lines. There are still key figures who aren't a part of the equation yet, but every rep, every hit and every mistake will make each player better.