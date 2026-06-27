Oklahoma’s Three X-Factors for Success in 2026

As the start of the 2026 season creeps closer and closer, the Oklahoma Sooners hope the improvements of spring and the summer will yield successes in the fall.

OU made the field of 12 to play for a national championship thanks to a historic run through November where they defeated Tennessee and Alabama on the road and took care of Missouri and LSU at home.

For some, returning to the College Football Playoff may be a bare minimum, but Oklahoma's difficult schedule gives others the impression that it may not be realistic. Despite some pessimism, there's no doubt that Brent Venables' 2026 team is perhaps his most talented.

Within this team are three X-factors that if they fall the way of the Sooners — OU could see a return to the playoffs.

Oklahoma offensive tackle Michael Fasusi goes through a drill during a spring practice. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Michael Fasusi Reaches a New Level

Much of the offseason chatter surrounding the team has been Venables' desire to improve the running game.

It all starts up front. It's true this year for the Sooners, who last season started three freshmen on their offensive line. Those three performed extremely well giving the typical expectations when teams are forced to play so many inexperienced players on the line.

But the line left a lot to be desired, especially in the running game. Should Michael Fasusi build off his solid freshman campaign and become a talent that threatens for all-conference nods, it won't just make John Mateer happy, it will bode well for Ben Arbuckle's outside zone schemes.

Fasusi has the talent to burst onto the scene as one of the best players on the team. He will have three gigantic games to show off his improvements early on.

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One of the Reserve Defensive Lineman Exceeds Damonic Williams' 2025

The other pillar of Venables' offseason has been attempting to replenish the depth lost on defense from a year ago. In 2025, OU's defense could attack in waves, keeping their players fresh well into the fourth quarter.

With Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams gone to the NFL, Oklahoma hopes that reserve linemen Nigel Smith II and Trent Wilson can pick up where they left off in order to allow David Stone and Jayden Jackson to thrive.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Nigel Smith works during a rep at one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Per Pro Football Focus, Williams had his worst season in college in 2025. After earning a 73 overall grade in 2024 (career high), Williams' grade fell to a 56 rating in 370 snaps of play. For further reference, former Sooner Markus Strong earned a 66.5 rating (106 snaps)

If Smith and/or Wilson can match or exceed that, OU's strength in numbers philosophy can continue in 2026. With an extra year in the program, Smith is better suited to take that third interior lineman role.

Trell Harris Makes a True Dynamic Duo at WR with Isaiah Sategna

Deion Burks' time in Norman was fraught with injuries, bad timing and poor quarterback play. While Isaiah Sategna III excelled with Mateer hampered by a hand injury, Burks' production dropped.

General manager Jim Nagy mentioned in March that Burks was not in his ideal position on the field due to Sategna's presence. Trell Harris, however, fits like a glove — the hope is that his production also meshes with Sategna.

Oklahoma wide receiver Trell Harris | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Harris missed spring ball with a procedure to clean up an injury from the previous season. Venables expects Harris to be a full participant in summer workouts — a valuable time to build chemistry with Mateer and Sategna.

As an All-ACC pass catcher, Harris must carry his production over to Oklahoma, if not improve upon in. If the offensive line makes the expected improvement, that means the running game is better — which makes life easier for Mateer — which puts the receivers in better positions to feast.