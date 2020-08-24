Sooners CB Commit Latrell McCutchin Makes SIAA Top 10

Latrell McCutchin

Latrell McCutchin’s verbal commitment to Oklahoma on July 4 was overshadowed by that of quarterback Caleb Williams.

But McCutchin’s time in Norman is expected to be no less impactful.

McCutchin, from Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Austin, TX — deep in the heart of Longhorn Country, obviously — was a huge win for Alex Grinch and Roy Manning, and this weekend, the 6-foot-1, 176-pound McCutchin was accorded the No. 5 spot on Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the nation’s top 10 cornerback prospects in the 2021 class.

He was previously committed to Alabama before decommitting on March 1.

“McCutchin missed his junior campaign with a knee injury, and had that not occurred, he perhaps would indeed be higher on this list,” writes SIAA’s Edwin Weathersby. “His sophomore tape was promising, showing a big corner with fluid hips and redirect ability through quick yet patient man (coverage) turns via press-and-bail technique.

“McCutchin also can work with a slow-play technique in off-alignments to process stems, route combinations and drops before using his solid downhill quickness from stationary positions to plant and drive on short routes. He has enough long speed to carry receivers downfield and his length allows him to challenge with disruption at catch-points.

“The Oklahoma commit projects as a potential boundary corner in Norman, with even potential to develop into a dynamic MOF-safety later in his career.”

SIAA’s top 10 at each position group is part of a larger effort to identify the preseason SI99, to be revealed Monday morning.

Here are the best of the best within the cornerback projections ahead of the 2020 football season:

SIAA Top 10 CBs

1. Jason Marshall, Miami (Fla.) Palmetto

6-2, 180

Committed to Florida

2. Ishmael Ibraheem, Dallas (Texas) Justin F. Kimball

6-1, 175

Committed to Texas

3. Nathaniel Wiggins, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake

6-2, 175

Considering LSU, Florida, USC, Oregon and others

4. Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley

6-0, 175

Considering Alabama, Auburn and LSU

5. Latrell McCutchin, Austin (Texas) Lyndon B. Johnson

6-1, 176

Committed to Oklahoma

6. Jakailin Johnson, Creve Coeur (Mo.) De Smet Jesuit

6-0, 168

Committed to Ohio State

7. Isaiah Johnson, Bluefield (W.Va.)

6-1, 180

Committed to Arizona State

8. Omarion Cooper, Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior

6-0, 172

Committed to Florida State

9. William Simpkins III, Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard

6-2, 175

Committed to Virginia

10. Clinton Burton, Jr., Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy