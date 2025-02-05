Oklahoma 2025 Softball Preview: The Battery
NORMAN — With so much changing in the field defensively at Oklahoma this year, Patty Gasso and associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha will have plenty of experience in the circle to lean on — even if some of those faces are new to Norman.
Kierston Deal and Paytn Monticelli return for the Sooners, and OU picked up a pair of senior additions in Louisiana’s Sam Landry and Campbell’s Isabella Smith.
BYU infielder Ailana Agbayani can also throw, as can designated player Ella Parker, and Rocha brought in a pair of freshmen in Audrey Lowry and reclassified freshman Sophia Bordi.
"I think you're gonna see a lot of confusion from the other team because we're gonna be bringing in pitchers whenever and however, as many times as needed,” Gasso said on Saturday. “Being honest right now, Sam Landry is leading. this group. But we've got a freshman, Audrey Lowry, who is really starting to be a tough pitcher for these guys to face. She's very unassuming. She looks — but her ball moves. She's throwing the ball hard.
“Paytn Monticelli has improved tremendously. (Deal) has experience. She's doing her thing. Bella Smith, you did not see in the fall but she's ready to come in. So I really like what we have going on.”
Last year, Deal took a step forward for the Sooners. The left was trusted with 78 1/3 innings, and she finished the year with a. 1.97 ERA and a 14-1 record as a starter. She struck out 68 batters and allowed 22 walks, though opposing hitters did hit 10 long balls off Deal.
Landry posted a career-best 2.08 ERA last year for Louisiana, and she struck out 165 batters and allowed 65 walks while throwing nearly 200 innings.
Smith threw 206 innings for the Camels last year, and she ended with a 2.01 ERA. She struck out 238 batters and allowed 69 walks.
Monticelli was used in relief for OU last year, and she brought a nice change of pace by throwing hard from the right side.
Lowry and Agbayani should round out the staff as Gasso said the intention is to redshirt Bordi, but that doesn’t mean the reclassified freshman won’t gain crucial experience this year with the Sooners.
“Sophia Bordi graduating early gives the Sooners valuable time to develop their next top recruit while managing her workload,” Softball America’s Tara Henry told Sooners on SI. “An extra year in the system will only accelerate her growth.
“A proven winner, Bordi will benefit from additional time under Jen Rocha and the OU coaching staff. Her early arrival also provides Oklahoma with a reliable safety net in case of injuries.”
As a whole, the team is just excited to let the pitching staff get after another lineup.
“They got everything,” OU infielder Nelly McEnroe-Marinas said. “I mean, they're holding us down in practice, keeping us humble. But yeah, we've got a little bit of everything and I'm excited for them.”
Behind the plate, the Sooners will have a trio of newcomers set to work with the pitching staff.
Kinzie Hansen and Riley Ludlam both graduated last year, so Gasso signed North Carolina transfer catcher Isabela Emerling as well as a pair of freshmen in Corri Hicks and Riley Zache.
“Picking up Isabela Emerling in the transfer portal gives the Sooners an elite receiver and proven leader to fill some big shoes,” Henry said. “With a youthful roster, Emerling brings valuable veteran experience behind the plate and adds firepower to the offense. Under an elite offensive system, the UNC transfer has the opportunity to elevate her game even further.”
Emerling hit .323 last year, totaling 14 home runs, 53 RBIs and five doubles while drawing 23 walks.
She saw massive offensive improvements after starting 48 games in 2023 as a redshirt freshman, and an offseason working with associate head coach and hitting coach JT Gasso should only help the redshirt junior.
Patty Gasso also said Hicks could get some looks as a pinch hitter early in the year even if she’s not seeing as much time behind the plate, giving the Sooners depth as they open the season on Thursday.