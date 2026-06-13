Landing Finn Walker Would Benefit Oklahoma State Football for Key Reason

It must be lonely right now for Bryson Brown when it comes to the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ 2027 football recruiting class.

Brown, the Broken Bow (Okla.) safety, is the only defender committed to head coach Eric Morris and his staff. It’s a deficiency the Cowboys are trying to correct.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma State hosted Conroe, Texas, recruit Finn Walker on an official visit. He posted about it on social media. It was the third of four official visits to FBS schools. He clearly appreciated the opportunity.

The HYPE is real in Stillwater. @__CoachMorris and his staff are REAL as it gets. Big things on the horizon for @CowboyFB and #BIG12,” Walker wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Landing Walker would be significant for the Cowboys. It would give them a second defender in the class and give them their first defensive line commit, with an emphasis on the edge.

Finn Walker’s Fit at OSU

Walker is a rising senior at Oak Ridge High School in Conroe. At 6-6, 245 pounds, he fits the mold of an edge rusher in a 4-2-5 defense, which Oklahoma State runs. That’s why he’s highly sought-after in the region. Along with the Cowboys, he’s already made official visits to Arizona and SMU and has one more lined up at Baylor, per 247Sports.com.

Per the site, Arkansas also has an offer in, along with 13 other power conference schools across the four conferences. Listed as a three-star player, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 88 player in the state of Texas and the No. 89 defensive lineman in the nation. Landing Walker would give the Cowboys’ future pass rush an immediate boost.

Oklahoma State could use that depth, too. Three of the four expected edge rushers on the two-deep roster are seniors, though the potential approval of “five-for-five” legislation by the NCAA may give those players more eligibility. But building for the future means building a balanced recruiting class. Landing a player like Walker would help the Cowboys restore some balance to their class of commitments.

The Cowboys have landed six of their seven commitments on offense, with Argyle (Texas) wide receiver Ake O’Neal the most recent. Oklahoma State has a second wide receiver commitment from Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School’s Cooper Hooker.

On the offensive line, Oklahoma State received commitments from Sonny Mullen of Troy High School in Troy, Texas; and Chase Clark of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Ill. The Cowboys have an additional commitment from tight end Talan Scott of Queen City, Ariz.

Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White is the only passer in the class so far, but he was also the first player to commit to Morris and the Cowboys this cycle. All commitments are non-binding. The earliest any football recruit can sign is in December.