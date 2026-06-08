Oklahoma State Commit Chase Clark Shouts Out Cowboys OL Target on Social Media

Sunday was a good day for the Oklahoma State Cowboys football program.

In the morning, the Cowboys landed their first offensive line recruit, Sonny Mullen, from Troy High School in Troy, Texas. A potential tackle at the collegiate level, he committed shortly after he visited Stillwater last weekend.

Then, in the afternoon, another offensive lineman who visited Stillwater the same weekend committed — Chase Clark of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Ill. He gave the Cowboys an interior offensive line prospect for the Class of 2027.

Oklahoma State has a half-dozen commitments for December’s signing class. Clark is already working on another offensive lineman who visited Oklahoma State last weekend — Jaxon Lawler.

Chase Clark’s Message to Jaxon Lawler

Lawler isa 6-3 offensive lineman from Bushland High School in Amarillo, Texas. He was one of the other four recruits that visited Stillwater last weekend. Like the others, he touted the visit afterward on social media.

Lawler posted his photos on Saturday. Clark made his commitment on Sunday. Shortly after he announced his commitment on social media, Clark reposted Lawler’s original post with a simple message:

“Your Turn Brother!!”

Per 247 Sports (subscription required), Lawler is ranked No. 164 in the state of Texas and No. 88 nationally among interior offensive linemen. The biggest competition for Lawler is from Oklahoma, which he also visited last week. Wake Forest, North Texas and UTSA are among the schools that 247 Sports has listed as offering Lawler.

This is the first full recruiting cycle for new head coach Chad Morris, who was hired away from North Texas in December to replace longtime head coach Mike Gundy. Morris had a limited amount of time to recruit and tap into the transfer portal to build this year’s team, which leans heavily on transfer talent. It also includes 17 players that were under Morris last year at UNT, including quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

Oklahoma State’s other four commitments lean toward the offensive side of the ball. They include Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White, Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School wide receiver Cooper Hooker and Queen City, Ariz., tight end Talan Scott. The only defensive commitment for now is Broken Bow (Okla.) safety Bryson Brown.

The commitments for these recruits are non-binding. The earliest that they could sign with Oklahoma State or another school is during December's early signing period. By then, the Cowboys hope to be preparing for, at minimum, a bowl game.