Oklahoma State Four-Star Target Izzy Hammons Announces Commitment Date

For the 2027 recruiting cycle the Oklahoma State Cowboys have failed to land a player considered a four-star recruit. Friday may change that.

Israel “Izzy” Hammons posted to his social media that he intends to announce his commitment on Friday at 7 p.m. during an Instagram Live. The Choctaw, Okla., rising senior is 6-3 and 225 pounds. He would give the Cowboys two things they don’t have in their class — a linebacker and a four-star recruit.

But there’s competition — and plenty of it.

Izzy Hammons Set to Commit

I will be announcing my commitment this Friday on Instagram Live @israelhammons0!!! pic.twitter.com/RNMZmD5LpY — Israel Hammons (@israelhammons0) June 16, 2026

Hammons announced his commitment date with a graphic that included a pie wheel filled with 20 school logos. It’s most of the 20-plus schools that have made an offer to him. Many of them are power conference schools but there’s good reason for the Cowboys to be optimistic. Per 247Sports.com, Hammons has only made official visits to two schools — OSU on April 18 and Texas on June 12.

Does that mean last week’s visit to Austin swayed him? Or did it help solidify his decision to stay in-state? Hence the suspense.

Hammons is one of the best players in the state at any position. Rivals/On3 has him at No. 7 while 247Sports has him at No. 6. Both have him among the Top 16 linebackers in the nation and among the Top 200 overall players in the nation. Both have him graded as a four-star player. He also plays basketball and runs track and field, including the high jump and the 100 meters, where he has a personal best of 11.30.

For OSU, landing Hammons gives it the first four-star player of the cycle, the Cowboys’ third in-state get and a recruiting coup for head coach Eric Morris and his staff as they enter their first season at the helm. Landing a four-star when the program doesn’t have one says something to other recruits during this critical time of the year.

Oklahoma State has a recruiting class that, to this point, is offensive minded. At quarterback, the Cowboys have Carson White form Iowa Colony, Texas. OSU has two wide receiver commitments from Ake O’Neal of Argyle, Texas, and Cooper Hooker of Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School. It also has a tight end commitment from Talan Scott of Queen City, Ariz.

Up front the Cowboys have secured three offensive linemen — Sonny Mullen of Troy, Texas, Chase Clark of Mount Carmel (Chicago, Ill.) and Jake Baker of Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn.

The Cowboys only have two defensive commitments, both at safety — Chayce Davis of Euless (Texas) Trinity High School and Bryson Brown of Broken Bow, Okla.