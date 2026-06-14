Oklahoma State Offensive Line Target Commits to In-State Rival

Last Sunday the Oklahoma State Cowboys landed two offensive line recruits. The following Sunday the Cowboys weren’t so lucky.

One of their targets up front, Jaxon Lawler from Bushland High School in Amarillo, Texas, pledged to the University of Oklahoma, per his social media.

“After countless conversations, visits, prayers, and discussions with my family and coaches, I am blessed and excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Oklahoma,” he wrote in his post.

Lawler visited the Cowboys last week, the same time that both Sonny Mullen and Chase Clark were on campus. Both committed last week. Mullen is an offensive tackle prospect from Troy High School in Troy, Texas, while Clark is a likely interior line prospect from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Ill.

What’s Next for Oklahoma State?

Oklahoma State football coach Eric Morris. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While losing Lawler hurts, the Cowboys have other offers out to offensive linemen. There is also plenty of room to build momentum throughout the summer to add more up front. Plus, there are flip chances. That’s what the Cowboys did with Mullen, who was committed to Houston before he showed up on campus at Stillwater.

Oklahoma State had several more recruits on campus for official visits and have been hosting camps for 2027 and 2028 targets each of the last three weekends. Offers have already filtered out to Class of 2028 targets, including Dez Bryant Jr., the son of former OSU and Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant.

For the Cowboys, the goal right now is adding some balance to the recruiting class. Right now, it’s heavy on one side of the football after an offseason cycle that saw Oklahoma State bring in dozens of transfers after the program’s first coaching change in more than 20 years.

Oklahoma State has seven commitments so far, the first full recruiting cycle for head coach Eric Morris, who took over in December, and his staff. The commit list leans heavily toward the offense. Along with Mullen and Clark, the Cowboys have landed pledges from Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White, Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School wide receiver Cooper Hooker, Queen City, Ariz., tight end Talan Scott and Argyle (Texas) wide receiver Ake O’Neal, who committed earlier this week.

The only defensive commitment is Broken Bow (Okla.) safety Bryson Brown. All commitments are non-binding. The earliest that they could sign with Oklahoma State or another school is during December's early signing period.