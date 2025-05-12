Former Ole Miss Baseball Pitcher Ryan Rolison Called Up to Colorado Rockies
Former Ole Miss Rebels baseball left-handed pitcher Ryan Rolison has been called up to the Colorado Rockies after a solid start to the season in AAA.
Rolison was called up and assigned to the Rockies bullpen on Sunday after an impressive start with the organization's AAA affiliate, the Albuquerque Isotopes.
The former Rebels southpaw has recorded a 3.72 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 19.1 innings of work out of the pen where he has tallied 23 strikeouts while only allowing 1 walk and 1 hit by pitch all season.
Rolison's call correspends with Colorado placing Krist Bryant on the 60 day IL.
The former Rebels lefty has had an interesting career in the minors to this point with over a handful of seasons under his belt.
Out of college, Rolison was a first-round selection in 2018 (No. 22 overall), and since then he has played all the way from rookie ball through AAA, including all four levels in one season back in 2021.
However, after his strong performance in spring training, the former first-rounder found himself back in AAA out in Albuquerque before getting the call on Sunday.
Rolison spent 2 years in Oxford as a Rebel and in that time he recorded a 3.45 ERA and 1.35 WHIP on his way to a 16-7 record where he tallied 184 strikeouts to just 69 walks.
Rolison is now the second former Ole Miss player to be called up this week as 2022 captain Tim Elko made his first splash in the majors this weekend as well.
The former Rebels left-hander will begin his career sometime this week out of the bullpen or possibly filling Friday night's TBD pitching slot.
