Could QB Jaxson Dart Return For Another Year With Ole Miss Football?
It appears that Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart's time in Oxford has come to an end, but could he be holding out hope for another year?
Reports from The Ole Miss Spirit and Inside the Rebels stated on Thursday that Dart is attempting to receive a waiver from the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility. The 2024 season marked Dart's fourth in college football, and without a redshirt year, that would mean his eligibility would be exhausted.
Given recent developments with Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and the NCAA, however, perhaps coach Lane Kiffin was onto something when Ole Miss won the Gator Bowl.
"You never know, maybe he'll file a waiver and come back another year," Kiffin told ESPN following the game.
Still, Dart did publicly declare for the NFL Draft, and he has yet to withdraw that declaration.
Dart is the Rebels' all-time leader in wins at the quarterback position and set the single-season Ole Miss record for total yards during the Gator Bowl with 4,542 yards. The record was initially set by Chad Kelly in 2015.
Dart also broke Kelly's Rebels' record of 4,042 passing yards in a season.
With the win over Duke, the Rebels also secured their first back-to-back 10-win seasons since 1959-60.
All those accolades aside, it may be a stretch for Dart to earn a waiver from the NCAA. Still, college football is an ever-changing world, and stranger things have happened.
Austin Simmons is currently believed to be Dart's heir-apparent at the quarterback position, assuming the veteran sticks with his NFL Draft decision.