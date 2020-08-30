Week in Review: Everything You Missed out of Ole Miss This Past Week

It's Sunday and if ya'll are anything like me, you probably forgot to do a few important things this week that you shouldn't have forgotten to do.

The good news is that we're not going to let you forget about the major events that happened at Ole Miss and around the Southeastern Conference over the course of the past seven days.

Below you will find the key stories from this past week at The Grove Report:

Monday:

Offense Beats Up on Defense in First Ole Miss Football Scrimmage

Training Camp Notebook: 6 Telling Statements from Monday Press Conferences

Ole Miss Announces Football Ticketing Plan, 25-Percent Capacity

Tuesday:

Hooping in Masks and Locker Room Tape: How Ole Miss Women's Basketball is Adjusting to the New Normal

How Ole Miss Left Tackle Nick Broeker Can Make The Year Two Leap

Wednesday:

Jerrion Ealy is "Playing Chess" with the Ole Miss Defense

Thursday:

NCAA Clears Tavius Robinson for 2020: What Does He Bring to Ole Miss?

Four-star Shooting Guard James White Commits to Ole Miss

Eli Johnson Enters Transfer Portal Following Opting Out of 2020 Season

Friday:

Ole Miss Skips Practice to Protest Racial Injustices, Kiffin in Support

Behind Enemy Sidelines: What Information Out of Camp Can You Trust?

Saturday:

Surprise! Ole Miss Basketball has the No. 1 Recruiting Class in the SEC

Nation's No. 1 Power Forward Names Ole Miss in Top-8

Sunday:

Ole Miss Commit Drew Donley: "That's My Dream School"

