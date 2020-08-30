SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Week in Review: Everything You Missed out of Ole Miss This Past Week

Nate Gabler

It's Sunday and if ya'll are anything like me, you probably forgot to do a few important things this week that you shouldn't have forgotten to do.

The good news is that we're not going to let you forget about the major events that happened at Ole Miss and around the Southeastern Conference over the course of the past seven days.

Below you will find the key stories from this past week at The Grove Report:

Monday:

Offense Beats Up on Defense in First Ole Miss Football Scrimmage

Training Camp Notebook: 6 Telling Statements from Monday Press Conferences

Ole Miss Announces Football Ticketing Plan, 25-Percent Capacity

Tuesday:

Hooping in Masks and Locker Room Tape: How Ole Miss Women's Basketball is Adjusting to the New Normal

How Ole Miss Left Tackle Nick Broeker Can Make The Year Two Leap

Wednesday:

Jerrion Ealy is "Playing Chess" with the Ole Miss Defense

Thursday:

NCAA Clears Tavius Robinson for 2020: What Does He Bring to Ole Miss?

Four-star Shooting Guard James White Commits to Ole Miss

Eli Johnson Enters Transfer Portal Following Opting Out of 2020 Season

Friday:

Ole Miss Skips Practice to Protest Racial Injustices, Kiffin in Support

Behind Enemy Sidelines: What Information Out of Camp Can You Trust?

Saturday:

Surprise! Ole Miss Basketball has the No. 1 Recruiting Class in the SEC

Nation's No. 1 Power Forward Names Ole Miss in Top-8

Sunday:

Ole Miss Commit Drew Donley: "That's My Dream School"

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss Commit Drew Donley: "That's My Dream School"

Drew Donley, a 6-foot-2 track star wide receiver from Frisco, Tex., committed to Ole Miss last week. Two weeks before that, he came to campus with his father and high school quarterback for the first time.

Nate Gabler

Former Rebel Donte Moncrief Finds a New NFL Home

Donte Moncrief signed a contract on Saturday to join the New York Jets. This upcoming 2020 season will be his seventh in the league.

Nate Gabler

Nation's No. 1 Power Forward Names Ole Miss in Top-8

Ole Miss basketball is hot in the streets on the recruiting trail. They currently hold the SEC's top-rated Class for 2021, and they're right in the mix to land the best power forward in the 2022 class, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Highlights from Two Weeks of Ole Miss Football Practices

Ole Miss football is two weeks into training camp, and thus only two weeks into Lane Kiffin and Co. having a true idea of what the team he'll be fielding in one month looks like. See here for highlights from camp.

Nate Gabler

Surprise! Ole Miss Basketball has the No. 1 Recruiting Class in the SEC

Kermit Davis and Ole Miss basketball are very sneakily putting together what could be the best backcourt in the entire Southeastern Conference.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: What Information Out of Camp Can You Trust?

This week, we focused on what to trust and not trust in a strange training camp. All information is what the team wants you to think. Can you trust it?

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Program, Players Speak Out Following Morning Protests

Ole Miss football didn't practice this morning. Instead, they marched from campus to the square to protest against police brutality and racial injustices in the United States. Later this afternoon, the team released a statement in support of their players.

Nate Gabler

by

93baller

Ole Miss Skips Practice to Protest Racial Injustices, Kiffin in Support

Ole Miss players protested their Friday morning practice to instead stage a peaceful walk from Ole Miss campus to The Square and back in support of ending police brutality and racial injustices across the nation.

Nate Gabler

4-star Shooting Guard James White Commits to Ole Miss over Florida, Tennessee, others

The Rebels landed a commitment on Thursday afternoon from four-star shooting guard James White, the No. 27 ranked shooting guard in the class by Rivals. White chose Ole Miss over offers from Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn and others.

Nate Gabler

NCAA Clears Tavius Robinson for 2020: What Does He Bring to Ole Miss?

The NCAA has approved Ole Miss' transfer waiver for defensive lineman Tavius Robinson, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. What does he bring to the table for the Rebels?

Nate Gabler