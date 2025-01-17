Former Ole Miss RB Matt Jones Secures Transfer Destination to In-State Foe
The Ole Miss Rebels have made some big moves in the transfer portal since it opened in December, but there have also been players depart the football program through the transfer market, including running back Matt Jones.
On Wednesday night, it was revealed where Jones was planning to transfer, and he is remaining in the Magnolia State at his next stop. He is set to transfer to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, according to reports from On3.
Jones had a limited role during his time at Ole Miss, although his biggest contributions came in this 2024 season. A career-high 226 rushing yards (out of 308 total) came this fall along with three of his six career touchdowns. Jones was at Ole Miss for three seasons prior to his transfer decision.
The Rebels are set to lose a lot of options out of their running back room this offseason, but they have also added some talent at the position through the portal and prep recruiting. Ole Miss signed four-star back Shekai Mills-Knight in its 2025 recruiting class, and it has also added the likes of Kewan Lacy and Jordon Simmons out of the portal.
In addition, the Rebels recently added JUCO transfer Trey Hall from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.