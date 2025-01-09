Ole Miss Football Gains Transfer Portal Commitment From WR Traylon Ray
The Ole Miss Rebels added another strong transfer portal piece on Wednesday afternoon in the form of wide receiver Traylon Ray, formerly of the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Ray made his decision official with a post on social media which you can view below.
It was reported earlier on Wednesday that Ray was on Ole Miss' campus for a visit out of the transfer portal, and it appears that visit went well as the Rebels were able to add him to a rebuilding wideout corps.
Ray went down with an injury during a November game against Baylor this season, but he saw action in 10 games, hauling in 28 catches for 426 yards and four touchdowns. He was with the Mountaineers for two seasons before entering the portal.
He was rated as a four-star prospect out of North Florida Christian (Tallahassee, Fla.) in the 2023 class, being ranked the No. 54 wide receiver nationally and No. 61 player out of the state in that cycle. He signed with the Mountaineers over offers from Florida State, Mississippi State, Florida, Miami and others.
As mentioned above, Ray is coming off an injury that required surgery in the 2024 season, but the news of his visit comes on the heels of two Ole Miss receivers entering the portal in the last week. The loss of Ayden Williams and Noreel White certainly impact the depth at the position for the Rebels along with losing some key production in Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells to the NFL Draft.
Still, it appears that Ole Miss is well on its way to assembling another dangerous wideout group following the portal additions of Caleb Odom (Alabama), De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State) and Deuce Alexander (Wake Forest) as well as high school signees Caleb Cunningham and Winston Watkins Jr.