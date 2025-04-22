Ole Miss Football Quarterback Jaxson Dart Labeled Potential ‘Steal of the NFL Draft’
With just days left before the 2025 NFL Draft, a handful of former Ole Miss Rebels are finalizing trips, and workouts before hoping to hear their names called.
That includes Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart who continues receiving significant praise as his stock soars as a first-round prospect.
With that being said, it has also been reported that Dart will not be in attendance for the first round, but he remains a coveted name to keep tabs on with multiple organizations keeping tabs.
However, despite all the new hype, some people still don't see it in Dart, but on the talk show "Get Up" co-host and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky has high hopes for dart.
“For me he’s the guy that two or three years from now we look back and go, ‘Man, people were wrong on him,'” Orlovsky said. “He’s the steal of the draft, essentially. …When you watch his tape he’s so similar to Bo Nix last year and, wow, a lot better than I anticipated.”
In Dart's three years as a Rebel, he broke just about every record you can imagine. He holds the career season and single-game passing yards record with 10,617 career, 4,279 in 2024, and 515 in 2024 as well.
He is also second in all-time passing touchdowns with 72; only behind Eli Manning's 84. He ties the single-game passing touchdowns record with Manning and Matt Coral against Arkansas in 2024 with 6 touchdowns.
Looking ahead into the near future, Dart has a few major fits and projections heading into Thursday for which team could bring him in.
Starting with the New Orleans Saints, they have just brought in first year head coach Kellen Moore who fits Darts' playstyle of RPO's and motion offenses.
Moore could use Dart very simalarly to how Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. used him in Oxford, even adding in Dart's sneaky running ability. New Orleans has the No. 9 overall pick.
The other "right" fit going into the draft seems to be the Pittsburgh Steelers; who are in dire need of a quarterback and are slotted in the perfect position in the first round to where Dart is projected to fall.
Dart would also have a strong core built around him in Pittsburgh with star wide receivers, George Pickens and fellow Ole Miss alumni DK Metcalf. The Steelers have pick No. 21.
The draft is just a few days away with Round 1 beginning on Thursday, April 24, and Dart, as well as many other Rebels, will be looking to shake hands with paradise and begin the next chapter of their playing careers.
