The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Nick Saban, College GameDay Crew Make Picks

Lane Kiffin and Co. hit the road to Lexington, set to open SEC play in a clash against Kentucky.

Zack Nagy

Lee Corso, middle, talks to Kirk Herbstreit, right, and Nick Saban on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
Lee Corso, middle, talks to Kirk Herbstreit, right, and Nick Saban on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 20 Ole Miss will open SEC play on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field with the Rebels set to square off against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to avenge last season's loss to Mark Stoops and the Wildcats after dropping a contest in Oxford in 2024.

"We’re gonna have to prepare really well, this is an extremely well-coached team. Somehow even the one before we got here, the last four I believe games have come down to the last play of the game. Gotta be a record.

"So these guys always play really tough, really physical against us. We’re gonna have to have a really good week of practice like we did last week and be prepared to go on the road."

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, all eyes are on the Rebels with an opportunity to start the season 2-0 with a win at Kroger Field.

The Game Information: Week 2 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Kroger Field - Lexington (Ky.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 1-0
Kentucky Wildcats: 1-0

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Current Betting Lines:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Kentucky Wildcats: +9.5 (-112)
  • Ole Miss Rebels: -9.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Kentucky Wildcats: +275
  • Ole Miss Rebels: -345

Total

  • Over 50.5 (-110)
  • Under 50.5 (-110)
Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The College GameDay Picks:

Desmond Howard: Ole Miss
Nick Saban: Ole Miss
Pat McAfee: Ole Miss
Trae Young: Kentucky
Kirk Herbstreit: Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin's Take: Keep Tabs on Kentucky's QB

“I don’t know, I think people change within systems for the good, for the bad, especially at that position. I don’t take a whole lot from years ago how somebody played. I think you see all the time people go into different systems and play differently," Kiffin said of Calzada.

"He’s very talented, seems to be really smart and savvy, and so he’s won big games. We’re going to have to play really well. We’re going to have to rush the passer and stop the run. Try to go on the road and get a win.” 

More Ole Miss News:

The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season

Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target

Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football