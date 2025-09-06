Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Nick Saban, College GameDay Crew Make Picks
No. 20 Ole Miss will open SEC play on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field with the Rebels set to square off against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to avenge last season's loss to Mark Stoops and the Wildcats after dropping a contest in Oxford in 2024.
"We’re gonna have to prepare really well, this is an extremely well-coached team. Somehow even the one before we got here, the last four I believe games have come down to the last play of the game. Gotta be a record.
"So these guys always play really tough, really physical against us. We’re gonna have to have a really good week of practice like we did last week and be prepared to go on the road."
Now, all eyes are on the Rebels with an opportunity to start the season 2-0 with a win at Kroger Field.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Kroger Field - Lexington (Ky.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 1-0
Kentucky Wildcats: 1-0
The Current Betting Lines:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kentucky Wildcats: +9.5 (-112)
- Ole Miss Rebels: -9.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kentucky Wildcats: +275
- Ole Miss Rebels: -345
Total
- Over 50.5 (-110)
- Under 50.5 (-110)
The College GameDay Picks:
Desmond Howard: Ole Miss
Nick Saban: Ole Miss
Pat McAfee: Ole Miss
Trae Young: Kentucky
Kirk Herbstreit: Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin's Take: Keep Tabs on Kentucky's QB
“I don’t know, I think people change within systems for the good, for the bad, especially at that position. I don’t take a whole lot from years ago how somebody played. I think you see all the time people go into different systems and play differently," Kiffin said of Calzada.
"He’s very talented, seems to be really smart and savvy, and so he’s won big games. We’re going to have to play really well. We’re going to have to rush the passer and stop the run. Try to go on the road and get a win.”
