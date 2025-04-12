Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart vs. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders: Who Will the Saints Pick?
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart remains one of the highest risers among prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft after an impressive offseason.
After propelling the Rebels' offense to new heights in 2024, Dart immediately received attention as a potential selction in the upcoming draft.
But after handling business at the Reese's Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and Ole Miss Pro Day, NFL decision-makers began taking a closer look.
Now, he's a player virtually "locked" in as a first round selection.
An organization Dart has been linked to is the New Orleans Saints, and with the recent news of quarterback Derek Carr's shoulder injury, there is buzz brewing with two weeks until the draft.
The Saints were a franchisee in the quarterback market, but with Carr's status in jeopardy, they'll surely be looking to take a deeper look into the 2025 NFL Draft options.
NFL Draft guru has Dart going to the Saints with the No. 9 overall pick on April 24th, but others have Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as an option.
What's the latest buzz?
The Jaxson Dart Argument: Stock Soaring
Dart is fresh off of a dominant senior campaign in Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss system. He rewrote the record books on his way to catapulting his draft status in turn.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz dove into the evolution of the talented signal-caller and what NFL evaluators are saying.
"To that point, the 21-year-old comes off an outstanding senior campaign in Oxford — amassing nearly 4,300 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions, while earning first-team All-SEC honors," Schultz said.
"Dart finished his collegiate career as the school's all-time leader in total offense, while helping guide the Rebels to a 21-5 record over his final two seasons.
Again, scouts have taken notice of what he's achieved, the talent he faced and the growth he's made during his time in college.
"He's a completely different player now," the scout said. "I almost throw out his early tape, the same way I did with Jayden Daniels before LSU. He made real strides — and I think Lane Kiffin played a big part in that."
The Shedeur Sanders Argument: Elite Passing Displayed
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders remains the signal-caller linked to the New Orleans Saints at pick No. 9 with decision-makers intrigued with his potential at the next level.
Schultz dove into what makes Sanders special and what NFL scouts have been buzzing about.
"It's time to put the narrative to rest: Sanders is a good athlete. He's a pure pocket passer who, as one current executive told FOX Sports, 'basically throws a 20-yard handoff.' No, he's not a runner, but that doesn't mean he lacks mobility," Schultz said.
"Sanders is more than capable of moving the pocket and extending plays. At both Jackson State and Colorado, he worked behind subpar offensive lines and still made things happen."
Sanders helped elevate the Buffs year-by-year, and despite the program not reaching its potential, the talented signal-caller's dynamic play developed the offense.
He operated with a subpar offensive line and made the most of his time in the pocket. Evaluators detailed their perspectives.
"One of the keys for any young quarterback is being able to define your game," the executive said. "And I'm not just talking about having a strong arm or being a leader. I'm talking about knowing where the pressure's coming from on third down, knowing who's hot, and beating a linebacker or edge rusher to the corner if needed.
"That's where Shedeur excels. His football background helps him tremendously. He feels the pocket well. He's accurate — which might be the most important trait for any QB — and he's authentic. He's not trying to be anyone else. I love that in a quarterback."
The New Orleans Saints will be on the clock at pick No. 9 with the current expectation being that the organization will be selecting between either Dart or Sanders.
