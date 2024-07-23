Former Oregon Duck Basketball Player Kel'el Ware Earns Summer League Honors
LAS VEGAS- Four former Oregon Ducks competed in the NBA2K Summer League from July 12th to 24th. N'Faly Dante Eugene Omoruyi, Jermaine Couisnard, and Kel'el Ware all took the court in Las Vegas.
On Monday, Ware earned First-Team All Summer League honors following a 120-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA2K25 Championship game.
Ware joins an elite first-team group that also includes GG Jackson II (Memphis), Jordan Miller (LA Clippers), Scotty Pippen Jr.(Memphis), and Reed Sheppard (Houston).
The former Duck and Miami's first-round pick showcased his talent with a dominant performance in the championship game. Ware finished the game with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and one block while shooting 80 percent from the field. Ware shot 8-for-10 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line in 32 minutes of playing time.
Throughout Ware's eight summer league games, he averaged 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.9 blocked shots per game. The seven-footer also shot 58.4 percent from the 67.6 percent from the free throw. While his three-point shooting was inconsistent at 20 percent, his overall offensive and defensive impact was undeniable.
Miami selected Ware with the 15th overall pick in the draft after a standout sophomore season at Indiana. The Oregon transfer started all 30 games for the Hoosiers while leading the team in scoring (15.9 points per game), rebounding (9.9), blocked shots (1.9), and field goal percentage (58.6). His exceptional performance earned him All-Big Ten second team and Big Ten All-Defensive team honors.
Wares colligate performance skill and athleticism, including his impressive 7-foot-4.5-inch wingspan, secured him a four-year deal with the Miami Heat worth $22,512,733 million, with $9,542,760 guaranteed at signing.
"It is not easy to find 7-footers that can play out on the perimeter offensively and also be able to defend with his ability to shot-block and defend the post," said the Miami Heat's President of Basketball Operations and Assistant General Manager Adam Simon. "For us, that was very appealing. He's gonna give us versatility on both ends, and his skill set fits us. I think it's a great fit — be able to block shots, defend the rim, shoot threes, he's got a great touch in the post."
Prior to his standout season at Indiana, Ware played a limited role at the University of Oregon due to the depth and experience of the team. Oregon's N'Faly Dante and Nate Bittle played the majority of minutes for the Ducks at the Center position. Ware started only four games for the Ducks, averaging 15.8 minutes per game. While at Oregon, the true freshman averaged 15.8 points and four rebounds per game.
Now, Ware will join a talented Heat roster led by All-NBA guard Jimmy Butler and All-Star center Bam Adebayo. Last season, Miami went 46-36, finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference. The heats season ended in the first round of the NBA playoffs, where they lost to the Boston Celtics, who would go on to win the 2024 NBA Championship.
"We're going to be on him daily," said Heat Summer League coach Dan Bisaccio. "He knows it. He wants it.'