Kansas City's Travis Kelce Raves About Chargers' Justin Herbert: 'One Of The Best F***ing NFL Quarterbacks'
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert has been viewed as one of the best up and quarterbacks since his first ever start in 2020 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had some great things to say about the Los Angeles Chargers’ Herbert on his podcast with brother, former NFL offensive lineman Jason Kelce.
Travis Kelce Gives Major Praise to Justin Herbert
The Kansas City Chiefs just beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night to clinch their 9th straight AFC West title. Kelce has been in Kansas City for all 9 of them. Even though they swept the Chargers this year, Kelce still acknowledged that Herbert is clearly on of the bets quarterbacks in the NFL.
“You can’t tell me that Justin Herbert isn’t one of the best f***ing quarterbacks in the National Football League,” Kelce said.
This is quite the compliment since Kelce is arguable the greatest tight end of all time. Kelce is a three-time super bowl champion, 9-time pro-bowler, and has made 7 all-pro teams. He also has the NFL records for carer postseason receptions with 165 and career postseason receiving touchdowns by a tight end with 19.
Justin Herbert was drafted No. 6 overall out of Oregon in the 2020 NFL by the Los Angeles Chargers. While Herbert has had some really good seasons, the Chargers as a whole have struggled. In his first five seasons in Los Angeles, the Chargers have had three head coaches and just one playoff appearance. They are in great position this season to secure a wild card with first year coach Jim Harbaugh.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Tyler Turner Enters Transfer Portal Before College Football Playoff
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear In Rose Bowl Vs. Ohio State Or Tennessee in Pasadena
MORE: Oregon Ducks Evan Stewart Shocked That Ducks Are 'More Physical' Than SEC's Texas A&M
Chargers Closing in On Playoff Berth
Harbaugh has reinvented how people view the Chargers. This team is tough as nails. Former Philadelphia Eagles all-pro center Jason Kelce feels the same way.
“With (Jim) Harbaugh getting there, it feels like some of that swagger is back with that team,” Kelce said.
The Chargers are winning games, something they haven’t done consistently in over a decade. While Herbert may not be putting up the eye-popping stats as he did in his first few seasons, he is taking care of the ball while still having the ability to take over a game when needed.
Justin Herbert has a jaw dropping touchdown to interception ratio this season of 14 to 1. The Chargers are 8-5 and look prime to make it in to the playoffs if they can take care of business in the home stretch run of the season. If they get in to the dance, who would want to see this team?
Next up for the Chargers is a home game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Beat Ohio State In Rose Bowl, Win National Championship
MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Gives Bucky Irving Injury Update
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Tough Road Slate, Exciting Home Games In 2025