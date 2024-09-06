How to Watch LA Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Former Oregon Ducks in NFL Week One
Oregon Ducks alums will be out in full force across the NFL Week One slate of games. Here are which games to watch and their times to see former Ducks in action.
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix will make his first career start in the NFL for the Denver Broncos after being selected No. 12 overall by the organization. Other rookies from Oregon like offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (Raiders) and running back Bucky Irving (Buccaneers) will also be making their NFL debuts.
*All Game Times in Pacific Standard Time
Packers vs. Eagles (Friday 9/6, 5:15pm on Peacock)
Packers: Evan Williams (Safety)
Patriots vs. Bengals (Sunday 9/8, 10am on CBS)
Patriots: Christian Gonzalez (Defensive Back)
Vikings vs. Giants (Sunday 9/8, 10am on FOX)
Vikings: Johnny Mundt (Tight End), Taki Taimani (Defensive Line)
Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux (Outside Linebacker), Jordon Riley (Defensive Line)
Titans vs. Bears (Sunday 9/8, 10am on FOX)
Bears: Noah Sewell (Linebacker)
Panthers vs. Saints (Sunday 9/8, 10am on FOX)
Panthers: DJ Johnson (Linebacker), Troy Hill (Cornerback)
Saints: Juwan Johnson (Tight End)
Steelers vs. Falcons (Sunday 9/8, 10am on FOX)
Falcons: Brandon Dorlus (Defensive Line)
Jaguars vs. Dolphins (Sunday 9/8, 10am on CBS)
Jaguars: Arik Armstead (Defensive Line)
Dolphins: Jevon Holland (Safety)
Texans vs. Colts (Sunday 9/8, 10am on CBS
Texans: Jamal Hill (Linebacker)
Colts: DeForest Buckner (Defensive Line)
Raiders vs. Chargers (Sunday 9/8, 1:05pm on CBS)
Raiders: Jackson Powers-Johnson (Offensive Line)
Chargers: Justin Herbert (Quarterback), Troy Dye (Linebacker)
Broncos vs. Seahawks (Sunday 9/8, 1:05pm on CBS)
Broncos: Bo Nix (Quarterback), Alex Forsyth (Offensive Line), Troy Franklin (Wide Receiver)
Seahawks: Pharaoh Brown (Tight End)
Cowboys vs. Browns (Sunday 9/8, 1:25pm on FOX)
Cowboys: T.J. Bass (Offensive Line)
Commanders vs. Buccaneers (Sunday 9/8, 1:25pm on FOX)
Commanders: Marcus Mariota (Quarterback)
Buccaneers: Bucky Irving (Running Back)
Rams vs. Lions (Sunday 9/8, 5:20pm on NBC/Peacock)
Lions: Penei Sewell (Offensive Line)
Jets vs. 49ers (Monday 9/9, 5:20pm on ABC/ESPN)
49ers: Deommodore Lenoir (Cornerback)
A couple of games that immediately jump off the screen are Raiders versus Chargers and Broncos versus Seahawks games.
Current Chargers and former Oregon quarterback will be making his first start under new coach Jim Harbaugh. Linebacker Troy Dye will be in his first game as a Charger after being a Minnesota Viking for the first four seasons of his career.
On the flip side for the Raiders, second-round Oregon rookie, Jackson Powers-Johnson will make his NFL debut.
The other late afternoon game that will have fans glued to their TV is the Broncos and Seahawks game. Including Bo Nix, the Broncos have the most Oregon Ducks on their active 53-man roster.
To go along with Nix on the Broncos are former Ducks Alex Forsyth and Troy Franklin. The Seattle Seahawks have former Duck tight end, Pharaoh Brown.
It’s going to be an action-packed weekend of football. Buckle up.
