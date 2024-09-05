Los Angeles Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh On QB Justin Herbert: ‘A Human Computer Chip’
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been practicing with the team for three weeks since returning from a plantar fascia injury to his right foot. Seemingly recovered, Herbert will begin his fifth season in the NFL and his first with Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders
After practice on Sept. 4, reporters asked Harbaugh what he’s seen from Justin Herbert so far. To no one’s surprise, the Chargers’ coach offered quite a few sound bites when trying to explain how feels about the former Oregon Ducks star.
“He’s got like a human-computer chip for a brain,” said Harbaugh. “Just the way he thinks, the way he can go through information. Absorb, retain it, remember it, disseminate it. It’s really impressive, so I can’t wait.”
Harbaugh will become the third Chargers coach that Herbert has played for in his five-year NFL career. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Herbert has already had four different offensive coordinators.
However, Herbert was no stranger to coaching turnover when leaving Eugene for Los Angeles. The Eugene-native played for coaches Mark Helfrich, Willie Taggart, and Mario Cristobal during his four years as an Oregon Duck.
Regardless of who has coached Herbert, the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has clearly found success at the quarterback position. In 2023, the Chargers signed Herbert to a contract worth $262.5 million over five years.
Despite signing one of the largest deals in NFL history, Herbert’s work ethic has not wavered, according to his coach.
“There’s not a day he comes where he’s late or disheveled or not ready to work,” said Harbaugh. “Every day he’s gotten the proper sleep and the hydration and the recovery. You know he’s studied, because he’s got everything down cold the next day that he comes in. He’s always early, hours early.”
Herbert’s new coach has seen success at every level. Harbaugh won a national championship in his final year of coaching college football at Michigan, winning a third Big Ten championship for the program before returning to the NFL. As coach of the San Francisco 49ers, Harbaugh led his team to Super Bowl XLVII before falling short to the Baltimore Ravens.
As an NFL draft prospect, Herbert faced criticism over leadership abilities after being labeled as an introvert. Before coaching a game with the Chargers, Harbaugh already has high praise for Herbert.
“One of the best leaders I’ve ever been around,” said Harbaugh.
The Chargers’ coach clearly has confidence in his quarterback, and he uses Herbert’s actions after getting stuck in elevator as an example.
“Going back to the elevator incident, it was no surprise when 15 people got out of the elevator who would be the last person to get off the elevator. Who let 14 other people go in front him, and who was the last guy to get off the elevator? It was Justin Herbert.”
