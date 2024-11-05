Justin Herbert Leads All NFL Quarterbacks, Only One Interception in 8 Starts
Former Oregon Ducks and current Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert is leading the NFL with only one interception in eight starts. His single turnover through the air is good for the least of all NFL quarterbacks starting every game.
Herbert and the Chargers are 5-3, and they only trail the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. In eight games, Herbert has thrown for 1725 yards, 10 touchdowns, and the one interception.
Despite entering the season without a clear-cut No. 1 receiving target, Herbert is having success with his new coach in Los Angeles, Jim Harbaugh. Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey leads the Chargers with 35 receptions and 440 receiving yards.
Harbaugh brought a run-first mentality to the Chargers, but Herbert is still having one of the better seasons of his career. The former Oregon Duck dealt with an ankle injury in the early part of the season, but he has impressed since returning.
On Monday, Colin Cowherd interviewed Harbaugh, and the Los Angeles coach could not stop talking about his quarterback's toughness.
"I've always considered myself the toughest quarterback in the history of the National Football League. Being around Justin Herbert, I have moved to number two in the rankings. . . . He's so big, and he's so tough to get on the ground," Harbaugh said to Cowherd.
"We've all heard of people that make a lot of money, and money makes people complacent. Not Justin Herbert," continued Harbaugh. "He was right back in [the facility]. I know where to find him 6:30, 7:30 in the morning on an off day. He's down there in the wait room or getting extra film work."
After a slow start, Los Angeles is looking like one of the better teams in the AFC, and the Chargers' defense leads the entire NFL in points allowed per game. As Harbaugh and Herbert are finding success, two of their next three games will be on primetime television.
The Chargers host the Cincinnatti Bengals on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 17, and the Baltimore Ravens will travel to Los Angeles for Monday Night Football on Nov. 25.
First, Herbert and his team will look to win their third game in the row against the Tennesse Titans on Sunday, Nov. 10.
