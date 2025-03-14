LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State Spartans: Big Ten Tournament
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team is set to face the Michigan State Spartans in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. After beating the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday, the Ducks earned a rematch with the Spartans, the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
As the top team in the Big Ten, Michigan State received a double-bye, so the Spartans' first game of the conference tournament comes against Oregon in the quarterfinals. As the No. 8 seed, the Ducks only earned a first-round bye. Both teams have impressive winning streaks coming into the game, but one must come to an end. Oregon has won eight consecutive games, while Michigan State ended the regular season with seven straight wins.
Tip-off is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT on Friday, March 14, and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. This article will be updated live with the latest lead changes, injuries, and news.
Pregame
Riding an eight-game winning streak, Ducks coach Dana Altman's team is one of the hottest in the conference. Oregon trailed early against Indiana, but the Ducks led 37-29 at the half. The Hoosiers cut the deficit to two points in the second half, but Oregon pulled away to win 72-59 and advance in the tournament.
Ducks coach Dan Altman was interviewed on the floor after beating Indiana, and he spoke highly of his team as well as his upcoming opponent, Michigan State.
"I thought Nate (Bittle) did a tremendous job defensively and the guards," Altman told the Big Ten Network after the game. "We didn't have as many turnovers in the second half as we did in the first half. . . . The guys found a way, like they have been doing all year and I'm really happy for them. We know we are going to have a really tough game tomorrow. Michigan State is playing really well and they are really good, deep, well coached. We are going to have to play our tails off to give them a game."
The Spartans are led by Jaden Akins in scoring, averaging 12.9 points per game. Akins also leads the team in minutes per game. Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler is the biggest rebounding threat, grabbing 7.8 per game.
For Oregon, the offense runs through Ducks center Nate Bittle and guard Jackson Shelstad. Against Indiana, guard T.J. Bamba scored a number of timely buckets in the second half to stop the Hoosiers' comeback. Bamba and Bittle were named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team, voted on by conference coaches.
In the first matchup between Oregon and Michigan State, the Ducks scored 50 points in the first half and led by 14. However, the Spartans stormed back and scored 50 points of their own in the second half while holding Oregon to 24. Michigan State won 86-74 to give the Ducks their fifth consecutive loss at the time.
According to the latest bracket projection from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Michigan State is expected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while Oregon is currently a No. 5 seed. However, if the Ducks can continue to stay hot, they could jump to the No. 4 seed line.