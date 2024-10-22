Oregon Ducks Basketball Injury Update: Supreme Cook to Miss Start of Season
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program is already being hit with some concerning injury news before the start of the 2024-25 season.
Per reports on Tuesday from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Oregon head coach Dana Altman said that transfer forward Supreme Cook will not be available to begin the season as he continues to recover from a knee injury. He's expected to return to the court at some point in mid-November.
Cook, a transfer from Georgetown, committed to Oregon on June 17 after spending one year with the Hoyas. He played his first three collegiate seasons at Fairfield.
Last season at Georgetown, Cook started all 32 games he appeared in while playing 27.2 minutes per contest and averaging 10.5 points and eight rebounds on 57.5 percent shooting. Last season, he reached the double-figure scoring mark 17 times, which included eight double-doubles. He scored a season-high 20 points to go along with 11 rebounds in a 76-70 loss to Seton Hall on Feb. 7.
His best season came during the 2022-23 campaign with Fairfield when he averaged 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds, both career-high marks.
Overall, Cook has started 105 of 123 career games while averaging 10.1 points during that span. He certainly brings tons of experience to an Oregon team that's looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament.
The Ducks have also added portal commitments from Villanova guard TJ Bamba, Toledo guard Ra'Heim Moss and Stanford forward Brandon Angel. Oregon is also welcoming four-star guard Jamari Phillips to the roster for his freshman season.
Despite the injury news, Altman said recently that he's feeling good about his team headed into the regular season.
"Practice has been a lot more spirited," Altman said. "The competition has been good. . . . The guys are working really hard, very pleased with their effort. For the most part, they've gotten after each other pretty good."
He added that this year's team will look similar to the 2020-21 squad that went 21-7 and lost in the Sweet 16 to USC Trojans.
"We are going to go back to the way we have traditionally played," Altman said. "This team will look or try to play the style as our teams in 2021 and before. . . . I feel very comfortable with this group in playing the way we used to play."
The Ducks will look to make it back-to-back conference tournament-winning seasons this year, though this time in the Big Ten. Oregon tips off the regular season on Monday, Nov. 4 at home against UC Riverside.
