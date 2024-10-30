Ducks Digest

Doc Rivers Calls Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard 'Little Pest That Gets Under Everyone's Skin'

Former Oregon Ducks star Payton Pritchard shows how invaluable he is to the Boston Celtics with clutch shooting. Payton Pritchard drilled another pivotal buzzer beater in the comeback victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, 119-108. Bucks coach Doc Rivers called Pritchard 'a little pest that gets under everyone's skin' and continued to say that he's perfect for Boston.

Oct 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) reacts after a shot during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) reacts after a shot during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Former Oregon Ducks and Boston Celtics guard has done it again with his clutch shooting while the clock dwindles down to double zeroes. Payton Pritchard hit the off-the-dribble three-pointer in the final seconds of the third quarter and without it, the Celtics would not have been able to come back and beat the Milwaukee Bucks in TD Garden, 119-108.

Pritchard tied the franchise record for three-pointers off the bench at eight with former Celtic guard Eddie House. For the third straight game, he has made five three-pointers off the bench and was the first ever to accomplish that in Boston's franchise history.

What he continues to do from well beyond the arc speaks for itself. It's pretty hard to believe why defenders continue to not pay attention to Pritchard, stick to him like glue in these closing moments over and over again.

Oct 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) reacts after a shot during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Pritchard is gaining more confidence in those specific opportunities that his coach Joe Mazzulla puts him in. Even the opposing coach for Milwaukee and the leader of the 2007-08 Boston coaching staff that won the NBA championship had to show the little guard some love. It takes a lot for Doc Rivers to say positive remarks against any opponent during postgame interviews like that.

"He's just tough. Little tough dude. He’s that little pest that gets under everyone’s skin. He’s gritty, smart, but he’s talented... He knows how to play basketball. He’s perfect for that team.”

Doc Rivers on Payton Pritchard

“I feel like it comes because I look like an ordinary person. I feel like I give hope to everybody that is the same size as me… With hard work you can make it a long way, & I’m a prime example of that... I’m probably the most competitive on our team. I hate losing, in anything. I want to win at everything… that’s how I’ve always been, and that’s probably why I’m here today.”

Payton Pritchard

The undisputed king of the half-court heave was given the crown after his shot in Game 5 of the NBA Finals this past summer. The Celtics ended up winning the series over the Dallas Mavericks and were named the 2023-24 NBA champions.

The 26-year-old is averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc through the 4-0 start to this season for the Celtics. He currently leads the league with 65 points off the bench and is tied for the most three-pointers in the NBA at 19 total.

No one can ever allow Pritchard the opportunity to get a shot off on a buzzer beater because he more than likely will drain the look. It's much too early in the season but the former Duck has himself moving up in the Sixth Man of the Year Award conversation.

