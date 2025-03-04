How to Watch Indiana Hoosiers at Oregon Ducks: TV Channel, Preview, Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks (21-8, 10-8 Big Ten) men's basketball team will host the Indiana Hoosiers (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) on Tuesday , March 4 at 6 p.m. PT inside the Matthew Knight in Eugene. The game will be televised on FS1.
Preview
It was another recent performance for the Ducks in which they came out of the gates slowly and had to play the game from behind against the USC Trojans on Saturday. Oregon started the game this past Saturday down by 11 points but ended up winning by 21. As much as it would be nice to not be put in that position, this group has the ability to cut a double-digit deficit down.
Oregon coach Dana Altman's program is the hottest team in the Big Ten right now, riding a five-game winning streak. The Indiana Hoosiers are on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament field which means every game going forward is vitally important for them.
Same goes for Indiana coach Mike Woodson's future. This will be his last season under the helm for his alma mater, most likely the final season of his illustrious coaching career.
It will also be Senior Night for the Ducks, honoring the likes of forward guard TJ Bamba, guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, guard Ra'Heim Moss, guard Jayson Williams-Johnson, forward Brandon Angel, forward Supreme Cook, and forward James Cooper.
Guard Jadrian Tracey and center Nate Bittle will not participate in the pregame festivities as the seniors were both granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA. DuckTerritory of 247Sports reported that Tracey will return next season, but Bittle's decision is still up in the air.
MORE: What 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Will Stein
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel NFL Draft Projection After Combine Workout
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Addresses Height Concerns At NFL Combine
As for the Hoosiers, Woodson brought in a talented transfer portal haul of guard Myles Rice (Washington State Cougars), guard Kanaan Carlyle (Stanford Cardinal), and center Oumar Ballo (Arizona Wildcats). The offseason acquisitions turned out to be quite underwhelming along with the preseason expectations.
Ballo, a 2020 commit to the Gonzaga Bulldogs then turned Wildcat and now Hoosier, still leads the team with 13.4 points per game and 9.1 rebounds. The Hoosiers as a whole stand out as one of the top rebounding groups in the Big Ten, averaging 36.4 per game at No. 5 while the Ducks are right under 35.3 per game for No. 8.
This matchup between Oregon and Indiana couldn't be more important for Big Ten Tournament seeding implications heading into the final week of the regular season. The Ducks are a single game up on the Hoosiers for the No. 8 seed. The No. 5 through No. 9 seeds of the tournament get a bye straight to the second round at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis which starts on March 12.
The Ducks currently have eight Quad 1 wins and stand at No. 31 in the NET rankings. KenPom ranks Oregon as the No. 33 program in college basketball with the No. 35 offense and the No. 40 defense.
Per FanDuel, the Ducks are favored to win against the Hoosiers. The spread is currently -6.5 points in favor of Oregon, and the the over/under points total is set at 146.5. Money line for Oregon is -280 and +225 for Indiana.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.