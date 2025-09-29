Four-Star Shooting Guard Prospect Adam Oumiddoch Updates Recruitment
The lone 2026 commit to Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman's program is three-star power forward Kendre Harrison, who plans on also playing tight end for coach Dan Lanning on the football field. Harrison might soon have a new announced teammate on the basketball court.
Along with the Ducks, four-star shooting guard Adam Oumiddoch is considering the Illinois Fighting Illini, LSU Tigers, Villanova Wildcats, and St. John's Red Storm. No set announcement date has been announced.
According to Rivals, Oumiddoch is ranked as the No. 56 overall recruit in the nation, No. 13 player at his position, and No. 3 in the state of Georgia. He previously played at Bishop O'Connell in Arlington, Virginia, before transferring to Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia, for his junior season.
Speaking with 247 Sports Eric Bossi about his official visit to Eugene, Oumiddoch said that Altman thinks he can make an immediate impact in his freshman season.
"It was great. Oregon - it's a real college town, and the coaches were great. They were honest with me, and they kept it real. You don't want anything other than that. Coach Josh (Jameson) didn't miss a game all summer and called me and my pops after every game and told me what it is and told me that I'm improving a lot. Oregon is a great spot, I loved it."- Adam Oumiddoch on Oregon
With the Cold Hearts at Overtime Elite, Oumiddoch averaged 17.1 points per game on 41.4 field goal percentage, 31.1 three-point percentage, and 82.4 free throw percentage during the 2024-25 season. He also chipped in 9.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.
Playing with the Wildcat Select on the Adidas AAU Circuit this past summer, Oumiddoch showed off his scoring abilities on all three levels and willingness to share the ball. He put together 17 points per game on a shooting split of 49 percent from the field, 38 percent from beyond the arc, and 86 percent from the charity stripe.
Taylen Kinney Commits to Kansas
Oumiddoch meshed well with another Oregon target during the grassroots period, and while competing against each other over at Overtime Elite. That's four-star point guard Taylen Kinney, also in the 2026 recruiting class. However, Kinney committed to the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday, Sept. 28.
Along with Oregon, Kinney chose Kansas over the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Indiana Hoosiers, and Arkansas Razorbacks. Kinney is originally from Newport, Kentucky.
Payton Pritchard named to ESPN's Top 100 players
At No. 97, Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has joined an elite list of names being considered to be the best that the NBA has to offer. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is coming off a career-high 14.3 points per game, while making 246 three-pointers off the bench last season (the most in NBA history).
Pritchard has an opportunity to break into the starting lineup with star forward Jayson Tatum suffering a torn Achilles injury that could keep him out for the entire upcoming season, and guard Jrue Holiday being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers during the offseason.