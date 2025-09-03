Oregon Basketball's One Non-Conference Matchup That Could Change NCAA Tournament Hopes
The Oregon Ducks will be challenging themselves during the 2025-26 non-conference schedule, including the most prestigious Thanksgiving tournament at the Players Era Invitational.
The first matchup in Las Vegas is with the Auburn Tigers on Monday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. PT on TruTV, and then the San Diego State Aztecs on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. PT on TNT. Both games will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
Outside of that event in which they won last year, the Ducks' most important matchup before the start of Big Ten Conference play will be against the Pacific Northwest's Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Dec. 21.
Why is this such a vital opportunity for Oregon's chances of making the NCAA Tournament in 2025-26, as well as improving their potential seed?
West Coast Conference's Gonzaga (joining the Pac-12 Conference in 2026-27) is a staple in the NCAA Tournament, having not missed the Big Dance since the 1997-98 season and holding a 47-26 overall record in March Madness since then. The Zags made nine straight Sweet Sixteens from 2015 to 2024, including two national championship game appearances in 2017 and 2021.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few has never been afraid to stack up on tough non-conference opponents in order to better prepare themselves for the road that lies ahead. One of the best programs in the country during March resides in Spokane, and if the Ducks were able to knock them off in Portland, it would go a long way when the NCAA Tournament committee takes a look at Oregon coach Dana Altman's resume before Selection Sunday.
Why Oregon has a chance of knocking off Gonzaga
Senior center Nate Bittle (All-Big Ten Second Team), junior guard Jackson Shelstad (All-Big Ten Second Team), and junior forward Kwame Evans Jr. make up not only one of the best returning groups in the Big Ten, but in all of college basketball, for that matter.
Not to mention Oregon's haul from the transfer portal during the offseason:
Senior guard TK Simpkins (Elon Phoenix, All-Coastal Athletic Association Second Team)
Junior wing Devon Pryor (Texas Longhorns)
Junior forward Sean Stewart (Ohio State Buckeyes, 2023 McDonald's All-American)
Redshirt senior forward Miles Stewart (Howard Bison)
This combination of experience in Altman's system, along with new talent that fills a hole in the backcourt alongside Shelstad in Simpkins, makes for a dangerous group that the Zags can't overlook.
The main focus for the Ducks must be on slowing down the frontcourt trio with graduate student forward Graham Ike, redshirt junior forward Braden Huff, and sophomore center Ismaila Diagne, which will be tough given the lack of overall size that Oregon has compared to Gonzaga.
When do Oregon vs. Gonzaga tickets go on sale?
The tickets for the Northwest Elite Showdown in the Moda Center will go on sale on Sept. 11. The time of the matchup and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.