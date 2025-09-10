Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target Could Be The Next Dominant Scorer From China
At 22 years old, Chinese shooting guard Wei Lin has been one of the most dominant scorers in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) since 2022. The Oregon Ducks are recruiting the star to play for their program in the 2025-26 season.
At 6-3 and 175-pounds, he averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 37 percent on three-pointers and 88 percent from the charity stripe in 36 games played for the Nanjing Tongxi Monkey Kings in 2024-25.
Lin already has a vast amount of experience (three seasons in the CBA under his belt), playing with a killer instinct to go along with his deep sniping abilities and smooth handle of the rock coming off his quick first step.
Despite coach Dana Altman reaching out to the Chinese star to take his talents to Eugene, Lin has other options. He was taken with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2025 NBA G-League International Draft by the Texas Legends, the affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.
The National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia has also taken notice of Lin, specifically the Sydney Kings and Melbourne United. A move to college could be best for him as he continues to gain weight and become more physical on the defensive end.
Could Lin be the next legendary Chinese basketball player in the USA? Some of the most-famous are Yao Ming and recent NBA draft pick Yang Hansen.
Oregon's 2025 recruiting class
Three-star shooting guard JJ Frakes was the lone member of the incoming 2025 class before a pair of frontcourt additions were made late this past summer.
Altman has already found success on the international recruiting market, convincing a pair of Turkish big men to join the Ducks starting in 2025-26. 6-10 forward Efe Vatan and 6-11 center Ege Demir, each having three years of college basketball eligibility.
Vatan averaged 16.5 points on a 53.6 field goal percentage and 34.0 three-point percentage in Turkey's U-19 league with Galatasaray this past season. He added 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as well.
Playing at the power forward position the majority of the time, Vatan brings solid size tied to his ability to protect the rim. While he can extend out beyond the arc and handle the ball, cutting down on turnovers and improving his shot selection are a must as he makes the transition from Europe to the United States.
As for Demir, he looks to immediately be jumping into senior Nate Bittle's backup role at the center position. In his third season in the Turkish Basketball Super League, the 20-year-old averaged 5.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 15.3 minutes per game with Darussafaka Lassa Istanbul.
Demir was originally committed to coach Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins back in 2022, but wasn't admitted to the university after not passing the 'English as a Foreign Language' test. Three years later, the physical specimen force near the basket has finally made his way stateside.
Oregon's haul from the transfer portal during the offseason is an intriguing bunch as well:
Senior guard TK Simpkins (Elon Phoenix, All-Coastal Athletic Association Second Team)
Junior wing Devon Pryor (Texas Longhorns)
Junior forward Sean Stewart (Ohio State Buckeyes, 2023 McDonald's All-American)
Redshirt senior forward Miles Stewart (Howard Bison)
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class
The 2026 class currently stands at No. 16 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans, No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers, No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers, and No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (per Rivals).
So far, the only current commit coming to Eugene is three-star small/power forward Kendre Harrison. He also plans on playing tight end for coach Dan Lanning's football program.