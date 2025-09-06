Five Prized Recruits Visiting Oregon Ducks Basketball, Dana Altman
The Oregon Ducks will host four-star shooting guard Adam Oumiddoch this weekend from Sept. 5-7, along with a handful of other high-level recruits in the 2026 class.
According to Rivals, Oumiddoch is ranked as the No. 56 overall recruit in the nation, No. 14 player at his position, and No. 3 in the state of Georgia. He previously played at Bishop O'Connell in Arlington, Virginia, before transferring to Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Ducks look to be the runaway favorite for the 6-5, 180-pound, but the Alabama Crimson Tide is still chasing after him. The exceptional recruit took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa back on March 5.
As a junior with the Cold Hearts at Overtime Elite, Oumiddoch averaged 17.1 points per game on 41.4 field goal percentage, 31.1 three-point percentage, and 82.4 free throw percentage during the 2024-25 season. He also chipped in 9.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.
With the Wildcat Select on the Adidas AAU Circuit this summer, Oumiddoch showed off his scoring abilities on all three levels. He put together 17 points per game on a shooting split of 49 field goal percentage, 38 three-point percentage, and 86 free throw percentage.
According to 247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein, Oumiddoch is a "skilled volume scorer."
"He has great hands and a naturally soft touch, so while his mechanics are unorthodox, he’s historically been a shot-maker. He’s a confident handler, but lacks a super explosive first step, so he can over-dribble at times in search of chances to utilize his cleverness. He also has an assortment of lay-ups at his disposal."- Adam Finkelstein on Adam Oumiddoch
What other 2026 recruits will be in Eugene this weekend?
Don't be surprised if you see some rather statuesque young gentlemen on the Oregon sidelines at Autzen Stadium watching coach Dan Lanning and his group go up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Eugene on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Along with Oumiddoch, here are the other basketball recruits joining him on an official visit to campus this weekend (including the son of 2009 NBA champion and former Los Angeles Lakers small forward Trevor Ariza):
Five-star small forward Christian Collins (Rivals' No. 12 overall recruit)
Four-star small forward Tajh Ariza (Rivals' No. 14 overall recruit)
Four-star center Ethan Taylor (Rivals' No. 19 overall recruit)
Four-star point guard Tay Kinney (Rivals' No. 22 overall recruit)
Kinney and Oummidoch shared the same backcourt with the Wildcat Select this summer, which would be quite the replacement for junior point guard Jackson Shelstad and senior combo guard TK Simpkins down the road.
The loaded amount of talent from the class of 2026 will be hearing out coach Dana Altman's pitch to be a part of the flock next season.