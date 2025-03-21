Oregon Ducks Reveal March Madness Uniforms vs. Liberty: NCAA Tournament First Round
The Oregon Ducks (24-9, 12-8 Big Ten) are joining in on the March Madness fun. No. 5 Oregon plays No. 12 Liberty in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 21 at 7:10 p.m. PT at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.
Oregon coach Dana Altman again has his team peaking at the right time, as the Ducks have won 8 of their last nine games. The Ducks have a chance to halt Liberty's momentum, as the Flames have also won 11 of their last 12 matchups.
There are three Ducks who played in the NCAA Tournament last season: Jackson Shelstad, Jadrian Tracey and Kwame Evans Jr.
However, center Nate Bittle could be the key to Oregon's tournament run. Bittle leads the Big Ten blocks and is one of four players nationwide to total at least 460 points, 240 rebounds and 70 blocks this season.
FUN FACTS
- Oregon coach Dana Altman has never lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the Oregon coach (8-0).
- Oregon’s No. 5 seed is its highest since earning No. 3 in 2017.
- The Ducks have won more than 24 games for consecutive seasons for the first time since 2018-19 and 2019-20.
UPSET ALERT?
The 12- seed beating the 5-seed is a very common upset in March Madness brackets. At least one No. 12 seed has beat a No. 5 seed in 33 of the past 39 NCAA Tournaments. Good news for Ducks fans is, already one 12-5 upset has occurred in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, as No. 12 McNeese State Cowboys topped the No. 5 Clemson Tigers, 69-67.
HOW TO WATCH
The game tips off on Friday at 7:10 p.m. and will be broadcast on TruTV.
Live score updates will be available below.
PREDICTION
Altman keeps his first round winning streak alive and the Ducks beat Liberty, 82-61. Oregon jumps out to a strong start and continues to dominate behind strong defense to keep Liberty from climbing back in the game.
PREGAME
- The Ducks have released which Nike uniforms the team will be wearing.
- Both teams have arrived in Seattle for the tournament.
"You've seen our work so far, but this started months ago. Hours in the summer led to days in the fall. Brought us to winds in the winter. All to build what we have now. March is here. Madness awaits," Bittle said in Oregon's hype video.
- Liberty coach Ritchie McKay shared his feelings on the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament
"This is awesome, like having the March Madness thing behind you. It's one of the reasons we do it and we dream about it," McKay said. "Having a chance to play in the NCAA tournament is such a privilege. And I know I speak for our guys that we're really honored to be here. A lot of excitement, of course, on Selection Sunday. And then it's all good up until you see your opponent. And then it's like, oh, man. So we're looking forward to an opportunity, though, and we'll see how it goes."
- The Ducks posted behind the scenes video of their practice ahead of the Liberty game. Liberty shared some photos.
INJURIES
The Ducks and Flames are very healthy entering the matchup. No injuries to report currently.
ODDS
Oregon is a -6.5 favorite over Liberty. The over/under is set at 139.5. The money line for the Ducks is -295, the Flames at +235 on FanDuel.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.